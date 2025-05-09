BOLD Studios Reignites Popular Tagline in New Campaign for Lyon’s Tea

Lyons Tea, one of Ireland’s most iconic household brands has rolled out a new campaign that reignites its familiar tagline “puts the talk into tea”.

The campaign serves as a nationwide call to bring back real, face-to-face conversation—one cup at a time.

Created by the Dublin-based creative agency BOLD Studios, the campaign will run across TV, out-of-home (OOH), digital, social media, and in-store activations.

As a nation of tea-drinkers and conversationalists, Ireland is world-renowned but it’s a common truth that in an always-on world, face-to-face conversation can sometimes get lost. The campaign serves as a nationwide call to bring back real, face-to-face conversation—one cup at a time.

Lyons is responding to a cultural truth: we’re talking more than ever, but connecting less. Rooted in this insight, the campaign positions Lyons as a gentle nudge to make time for proper chats—big, small, and everything in between.

“Tea has always been more than just a drink. It’s a reason to check in, sit down, and say what’s on your mind. This campaign celebrates those everyday moments of connection and reminds us that a proper cup of Lyons can still be the nudge we need to really talk to each other. We’ve been putting the talk into tea for generations, and we’re proud to continue that legacy,” says Fiona Collins, head of marketing, Lyons Tea.

“In today’s fast-paced, digitally distracted world, Lyons believes genuine connection is more important than ever—the kind that happens when the kettle’s on, the mugs are out, and two people finally have a proper chat,” she adds.

“Lyons is one of those rare, iconic brands that already owns a piece of the nation’s heart. So when the moment came to mark a new chapter, our instinct was to start over – to create something bold and new. But what quickly became clear was that the original idea, ‘Puts the Talk into Tea,’ didn’t just hold up—it felt more vital than ever,” says Caomhán Connolly, executive creative director, BOLD Studios.

“Our job wasn’t just to dust it off, but to reimagine it, modernise it, and make it land again in a chaotic and distracted world. To remind people that a proper cup of tea is still one of the simplest, quietest, most powerful ways to truly connect… and there’s nothing more Irish than a cup of Lyons tea and a chat,” he adds.

