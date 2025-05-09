Radio Revenues Rise by 1% in Q1 of 2025

Commercial Irish radio stations throughout the country reported a modest 1% increase in their revenues in the first quarter of 2025, according to the latest figures published by Radiocentre Ireland.

During this period, revenues rose to €39.8m. Of this, €31.2m was attributable to spot advertising which was up by 2%. Branded content, including sponsorships and collaborations, meanwhile, amounted to €7m for Q1, down 2%.

Elsewhere, digital audio revenues weighed in at €1.6m, down 9% for the period. The digital audio revenue is made up of revenue from Irish radio operators and it does not include revenue from global audio players such as Spotify or Acast.

The figures from Radiocentre Ireland also show that media agencies remain the biggest spenders on radio with €28.6m coming from media agencies in Q1, a 1% increase.. Direct advertising in Q1, meanwhile, was down 2% to €11.m