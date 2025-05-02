Irish Audio Awards Celebrated with New Publication from RadioCentre Ireland

Radiocentre Ireland has published a souvenir publication to mark this year’s Irish Audio Awards which were held in March in Smock Alley Theatre.

The event, which showcased the unique strength and power of audio and explained that in a world oversaturated with visual content, “audio emerges as a dynamic and intimate medium that captivates audiences in ways that visuals alone cannot.”

According to RadioCentre Ireland, the awards evening was one of celebration, celebrating the creativity of the Irish advertising sector, celebrating the amazing talent that works within it and celebrating the unique power of audio.

According to RadioCentre’s Ciaran Cunningham, “It is also an awards event like no other, immersing attendees in an audio experience. On the night, people heard from Dr Lollie Mancey, anthropologist and futurist in innovation, predict that there will be a higher price point for human developed creativity and a lower price point for AI driven work. Emma Sharkey, CSO Droga5 talked about the attention economy, and that advertising is about entertainment and earning your right into a consumer’s world.

Finally, Mark Shanley, ECD, adam&eveDDB, told the audience that people pay a lot of money to avoid advertising, and the industry needs to recognise this and create content that really cuts through.”

You can read all about the awards event and listen to all the content, including winning entries by clicking HERE