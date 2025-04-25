Out \ Look: Bank of Ireland and Visa Speak Your Language

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Bank of Ireland, in partnership with Visa, is live this cycle with a Digipanel media first in Dublin city centre. The campaign sees all faces of the digital loop at Mary Street and King Street taken over exclusively by the brand, each rotating through six different language versions of the creative.

The multilingual execution promotes the bank’s €6 monthly current account offer, with creative in English, French, Portuguese, Polish, Romanian and Spanish. The simple idea delivers a clear proposition while reflecting the linguistic diversity of Dublin’s population in a format that reaches people where they are.

Each Digipanel structure has been fully vinyl wrapped, creating standout presence in two of the capital’s busiest pedestrian locations. The takeover element was delivered in collaboration with JCDecaux.

Planned by PML and OMD, the wider campaign also includes standard Digipanels, Commuter dPods, Adshel Live Roadside and Global Station Galleries displaying multilingual copy, while classic roadside formats including roadside 6s, Metropoles and 48 Sheets display static English copy.

Insight from our IMPACT Attention research shows that 85 percent of consumers say unusual or innovative OOH formats capture their attention, while 84 percent believe these formats make brands appear more innovative and forward-thinking​.

Booking every face of the loop allows full creative control and consistency. Combined with the language localisation, this campaign sets a new standard for how digital OOH can reflect and resonate with real-world communities.

Guinness Reopens the Gates for ‘Lovely Days Live’

Guinness is once again throwing open the iconic gates at St. James’s Gate, inviting music lovers to the heart of Dublin 8 for a three-day celebration of Irish music and culture.

Back for a second year, Lovely Days Live at the Home of Guinness runs from 23–25 May, transforming the Guinness Storehouse into a unique festival venue. This time, the gig series is headlined by some of Ireland’s most exciting talents, including Fontaines D.C., Lankum, CMAT, Morgana, and Biig Piig, among others. The full lineup is steadily being announced this month, with fans having the opportunity to enter a ballot for tickets. All proceeds will go to the Guinness ‘Doubling the Community’ Fund for Dublin 8.

Planned by PHD and Source Out of Home, the campaign spans Upright 48 Sheets, Green Screen, and backlit 48 Sheets, with a selection of digital formats such as Digipanels and premium screens amplifying the message in high-footfall areas across the city. The visuals place the famous gates front and centre, opening metaphorically and visually to the public once again.

55% set for summer concerts and festivals

While the Irish summer continues to keep us guessing on the forecast, the events landscape ahead has firmly planted Dubliners in a seasonal state of mind.

Our latest iQ research, conducted with Ipsos B&A, surveyed 300 Dublin adults to reveal intent to attend outdoor concerts and festivals across the summer months. 55% of respondents plan to get to at least one music event this summer, an increase of 4% compared with 2024. Each week brings a new lineup, with major venues and headline acts capturing attention across all age groups.

The figure peaks among 35-44-year-olds, with 65% planning to attend, followed by 62% of 25-34s and 52% of 16-24s. Full-time students and full-time workers also show high levels of intent at 60% or above.

On the festival front Longitude is the top attraction among younger audiences, with 45% of 16-24s of these respondents marking intentions to attend. Electric Picnic remains the most popular festival overall, with 30% of total respondents, 37% of 16-24s and 35% of males hoping to snag a ticket. All Together Now continues to gain more support with 1 in 5 expressing interest, rising to 40% of the more seasoned festival goer at 40% of 45-54s. The final sendoff for Body and Soul also looks to draw substantial interest from the same audience once ticket sales open.

At a venue level, Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium lead with 34% marking their intention to attend big ticket events including Robbie Williams, Dua Lipa, Lana del Ray and the anticipated return of Oasis. Malahide Castle follows as a close second with 33% of respondents intending to see pop sensation Charli XCX and stomp-and-holler favourites Mumford and Sons. Marlay Park and St Anne’s Park and Phoenix Park are set to pull in 1 in 4 respondents, the latter playing host to 3 massive sold-out dates for US country sensation Zach Bryan. Live at the Iveagh Gardens and Trinity College Summer Series continue to show steady interest, with the latter peaking among older and female audiences. Royal Hospital Kilmainham also registers notable intent this year particularly among younger males.





As audiences move across the city to attend gigs and festivals, brands have an opportunity to connect along the way. 45% of concertgoers say that ads on posters and digital screens make their journey more interesting, reinforcing the value of Out of Home in the live event space.

There’s a vibrancy to the season ahead, from live music to big-ticket festivals. For brands, it’s an opportunity to meet people where they are; outside, engaged, and ready to experience something memorable.