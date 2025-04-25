Home News Out Look: Bank of Ireland and Visa Speak Your Language

Out \ Look: Bank of Ireland and Visa Speak Your Language

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Bank of Ireland, in partnership with Visa, is live this cycle with a Digipanel media first in Dublin city centre. The campaign sees all faces of the digital loop at Mary Street and King Street taken over exclusively by the brand, each rotating through six different language versions of the creative.

The multilingual execution promotes the bank’s €6 monthly current account offer, with creative in English, French, Portuguese, Polish, Romanian and Spanish. The simple idea delivers a clear proposition while reflecting the linguistic diversity of Dublin’s population in a format that reaches people where they are.

Each Digipanel structure has been fully vinyl wrapped, creating standout presence in two of the capital’s busiest pedestrian locations. The takeover element was delivered in collaboration with JCDecaux.

Planned by PML and OMD, the wider campaign also includes standard Digipanels, Commuter dPods, Adshel Live Roadside and Global Station Galleries displaying multilingual copy, while classic roadside formats including roadside 6s, Metropoles and 48 Sheets display static English copy.

Insight from our IMPACT Attention research shows that 85 percent of consumers say unusual or innovative OOH formats capture their attention, while 84 percent believe these formats make brands appear more innovative and forward-thinking​.

Booking every face of the loop allows full creative control and consistency. Combined with the language localisation, this campaign sets a new standard for how digital OOH can reflect and resonate with real-world communities.

Guinness Reopens the Gates for ‘Lovely Days Live’

Guinness is once again throwing open the iconic gates at St. James’s Gate, inviting music lovers to the heart of Dublin 8 for a three-day celebration of Irish music and culture.

Back for a second year, Lovely Days Live at the Home of Guinness runs from 23–25 May, transforming the Guinness Storehouse into a unique festival venue. This time, the gig series is headlined by some of Ireland’s most exciting talents, including Fontaines D.C., Lankum, CMAT, Morgana, and Biig Piig, among others. The full lineup is steadily being announced this month, with fans having the opportunity to enter a ballot for tickets. All proceeds will go to the Guinness ‘Doubling the Community’ Fund for Dublin 8.

Planned by PHD and Source Out of Home, the campaign spans Upright 48 Sheets, Green Screen, and backlit 48 Sheets, with a selection of digital formats such as Digipanels and premium screens amplifying the message in high-footfall areas across the city. The visuals place the famous gates front and centre, opening metaphorically and visually to the public once again.

55% set for summer concerts and festivals

While the Irish summer continues to keep us guessing on the forecast, the events landscape ahead has firmly planted Dubliners in a seasonal state of mind.

Our latest iQ research, conducted with Ipsos B&A, surveyed 300 Dublin adults to reveal intent to attend outdoor concerts and festivals across the summer months. 55% of respondents plan to get to at least one music event this summer, an increase of 4% compared with 2024. Each week brings a new lineup, with major venues and headline acts capturing attention across all age groups.

The figure peaks among 35-44-year-olds, with 65% planning to attend, followed by 62% of 25-34s and 52% of 16-24s. Full-time students and full-time workers also show high levels of intent at 60% or above.

On the festival front Longitude is the top attraction among younger audiences, with 45% of 16-24s of these respondents marking intentions to attend. Electric Picnic remains the most popular festival overall, with 30% of total respondents, 37% of 16-24s and 35% of males hoping to snag a ticket. All Together Now continues to gain more support with 1 in 5 expressing interest, rising to 40% of the more seasoned festival goer at 40% of 45-54s. The final sendoff for Body and Soul also looks to draw substantial interest from the same audience once ticket sales open.

At a venue level, Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium lead with 34% marking their intention to attend big ticket events including Robbie Williams, Dua Lipa, Lana del Ray and the anticipated return of Oasis. Malahide Castle follows as a close second with 33% of respondents intending to see pop sensation Charli XCX and stomp-and-holler favourites Mumford and Sons. Marlay Park and St Anne’s Park and Phoenix Park are set to pull in 1 in 4 respondents, the latter playing host to 3 massive sold-out dates for US country sensation Zach Bryan. Live at the Iveagh Gardens and Trinity College Summer Series continue to show steady interest, with the latter peaking among older and female audiences. Royal Hospital Kilmainham also registers notable intent this year particularly among younger males.

As audiences move across the city to attend gigs and festivals, brands have an opportunity to connect along the way. 45% of concertgoers say that ads on posters and digital screens make their journey more interesting, reinforcing the value of Out of Home in the live event space.

There’s a vibrancy to the season ahead, from live music to big-ticket festivals. For brands, it’s an opportunity to meet people where they are; outside, engaged, and ready to experience something memorable.

Croke Park & Aviva Stadium
Month Day Cycle Event
June 27th 13 Dua Lipa
June 30th 14 Lana Del Rey
August 16th & 17th 17 Oasis: Live ’25
August 23rd 17 Robbie Williams
Collins Barracks
Month Day Cycle Event
August 19th-20th 17 Wunderhorse
August 21st 17 Sharon van Etten
August 22nd 17 The Human League
August 23rd 17 Kaiser Chiefs
August 24th 17 Father John Misty
Fairview Park
Month Day Cycle Event
June 16th 13 Catfish and the Bottlemen
June 17th 13 AIR
June 19th 13 Kneecap
June 20th 13 The Mary Wallopers
June 21st 13 Kingfishr
June 24th 13 Dean Lewis
June 25th 13 Basement Jaxx
June 27th 13 Block Rockin’ Beats
June 28th 13 The Saw Doctors
Iveagh Gardens
Month Day Cycle Event
July 3rd 14 Lucy Dacus
July 4th 14 En Vogue
July 6th 14 Train
July 11th-12th 14 Damien Dempsey
July 13th 14 Supergrass
July 17th 15 Alex Warren
July 18th 15 Natasha Bedingfield
July 19th 15 The Murder Capital
July 20th 15 Leon Bridges
Live at the Marquee
Month Day Cycle Event
June 25th-26th 13 Picture This
June 27th 13 The Coronas
June 28th 13 Christy Moore
June 29th 13 Dara O’Briain
July 1st – 3rd 14 Joe Bonamassa
July 4th-5th 14 Tommy Tiernan
July 7th-9th 14 Roy Keane and Roddy Doyle
July 10th 14 The Waterboys
July 11th 14 Chris Kent
July 12th 14 Block Rockin’ Beats
July 13th 14 Olly Murs
July 16th 15 Kingfishr
July 17th 15 Amble
July 18th 15 The Mary Wallopers
July 19th-20th 15 Cian Ducrot
July 22nd-23rd 15 D-Block Europe
July 24th 15 Kingfishr
July 25th-27th 15 Michael McIntyre
Malahide Castle
Month Day Cycle Event
June 17th 13 Charli XCX
June 25th 13 Iron Maiden
June 26th 13 Neil Young
June 28th 13 Justin Timberlake
June 29th 13 Alanis Morissette
June 30th 14 Duran Duran & Chic ft. Nile Rodgers
July 4th 14 Mumford and Sons
Marlay Park
Month Day Cycle Event
June 24th 13 Olivia Rodrigo
June 28th 13 Chris Brown
July 1st 14 Noah Kahan
Phoenix Park
Month Day Cycle Event
May 29th – 6th 11 Bord Bia Bloom
June 20th – 22nd 13 Zach Bryan
Royal Hospital Kilmainham
Month Day Cycle Event
August 20th 17 Queens of the Stone Age
August 22nd 17 RAYE
St. Anne’s Park
Month Day Cycle Event
May 30th 11 Inhaler
May 31st 11 Lumineers
June 4th 12 Macklemore
June 6th 12 Stereophonics
June 7th 12 The 2 Johnnies
June 8th 12 The Corrs
Thomand Park
Month Day Cycle Event
July 11th & 13th 14 The Wolfe Tones
July 12th 14 The Script
Trinity College Dublin
Month Day Cycle Event
June 29th 13 AURORA
June 30th 14 The Teskey Brothers
July 1st 14 Simple Minds
July 2nd 14 Weezer
July 3rd 14 Rag’n’Bone Man
July 5th 14 Amble
July 6th 14 Marti Pellow
Virgin Media Park
Month Day Cycle Event
June 5th 12 Macklemore
June 8th 12 The Corrs
June 7th 12 Stereophonics
June 14th 12 The Saw Doctors
June 19th 13 Snow Patrol
June 20th 13 Madness
July 1st 14 Duran Duran & Chic ft. Nile Rodgers
Festivals
Month Day Cycle Event
June 31st – 1st 11 Forbidden Fruit Festival
June 1st 11 Rewind Festival Dublin
June 7th 12 In The Meadows
June 13th – 15th 12 Clifden Summer Fest
June 21st 13 Rewind Festival Cork
June 27th – 29th 13 Night & Day Festival
July 4th – 6th 14 Kaleidoscope
July 5th – 6th 14 Longitude
July 31st – 3rd 16 All Together Now
August 1st 16 Cahersiveen Music and Arts Festival 2025
August 8th 16 Sligo Summer Festival
August 16-18th 17 Body and Soul: A.Wake
August 23rd 17 The Big Day Out 2025
August 23rd – 24th 17 Another Love Story
August 29th – 31st 18 Electric Picnic
October 23rd–27th 22 Cork Jazz Festival

 

