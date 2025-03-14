New Campaign from Invention Depicts Refugee Experience as Overwhelming

GroupM x Invention has launched a powerful new campaign for the Irish Refugee Council.

Called “Overwhelming,” the campaign aims to raise awareness and compassion for the challenges faced by refugees living in Ireland.

The campaign has been rolled out across various media channels, including digital, outdoor, print and radio. Each of the executions features an actual refugee, and a dedicated landing page on the IRC website will provide further information and resources for those who want to learn more or get involved.

“We are deeply grateful to GroupM & Invention for their extraordinary support and for creating such a compelling campaign,” says Nick Henderson, CEO, Irish Refugee Council.

“ ‘Overwhelming’ truly captures the challenges faced by refugees arriving in Ireland and will undoubtedly help foster greater understanding and compassion within our community.”

“We’re incredibly proud of this campaign and the team’s dedication to bringing it to life,” adds David Ahlstrom, head of Invention. “We believe in using our creative power for good, and this project, chosen by our own team members, reflects our commitment to supporting the vital work of the Irish Refugee Council.”

‘The work that our Invention team have produced for the Irish Refugee Council is very strong and incredibly poignant,” adds GroupM’s CEO Bill Kinlay. “It’s great to be able to shine a light on the significant challenges that refugees face when they come to our country and highlight the superb work that the Irish Refugee Council do to help navigate these. We’re really proud to be able to support such a worthy cause.”

Credits:

Client: Irish Refugee Council

Chief Executive Officer: Nick Henderson

Communications Officer: Wendy MuperiAgenc

Agency: Group M x Invention: Invention Ireland

Head of Invention: David Ahlstrom

Client Services Director Nessa Van Rooyen

Social & Content Development Director: Amar Jacob

Creative Director: Emma Morris

Art Director: Greg Colley

Graphic Designer: Robyn Sproule

Senior Video Editor: Ethan Copage

Production Manager: Katie Michalak

Production Manager: Sarah Keogh

Business Director: Brian Roche

Photographer: Tristan Hutchinson, Ben Condell

Sound: Tinpot Productions (Daryl Moorhouse & Sean Byrne)

Cast: Duale, Waboraro, Zhenya

Voiceover: Helen Moorhouse

Extras: Les Smith, Richard Dynan, Katie Michalak, Lottie Bradshaw, Catherine Bennett,

Tara Scanlan

GroupM Ireland

Head of Press & Radio: Darren Bracken

Programmatic Director: Ahmed Aswad

Programmatic Account Manager: Rachel McGann

Paid Media Director: Stella Pete

GroupM CEO: Bill Kinlay

PARTNERS/SUPPLIERS

Outdoor: Simon Durham Talon, Global, Micro Media, Mistomar and Promogroup, Clear Chanel, Promo Group

Print / Display: Irish Times Group, Mediahuis Ireland, DMG Media Ireland, Reach PLC, Journal Media Ltd., Mirror Group, Sky Media.

Radio: IRS, Media Central & Urban Media

Social: Shreya Guchait, Gary Regan – Aleph Holding

YouTube: Sky Media, Influent Media

Audio: Acast, AudioXi, Spotify