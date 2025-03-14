New Campaign from Invention Depicts Refugee Experience as Overwhelming

GroupM x Invention has launched a powerful new campaign for the Irish Refugee Council.
Called “Overwhelming,” the campaign aims to raise awareness and compassion for the challenges faced by refugees living in Ireland.
The campaign has been rolled out across various media channels, including digital, outdoor, print and radio. Each of the executions features an actual refugee, and a dedicated landing page on the IRC website will provide further information and resources for those who want to learn more or get involved.
“We are deeply grateful to GroupM & Invention for their extraordinary support and for creating such a compelling campaign,” says Nick Henderson, CEO, Irish Refugee Council.
“ ‘Overwhelming’ truly captures the challenges faced by refugees arriving in Ireland and will undoubtedly help foster greater understanding and compassion within our community.”
“We’re incredibly proud of this campaign and the team’s dedication to bringing it to life,” adds David Ahlstrom, head of Invention. “We believe in using our creative power for good, and this project, chosen by our own team members, reflects our commitment to supporting the vital work of the Irish Refugee Council.”
‘The work that our Invention team have produced for the Irish Refugee Council is very strong and incredibly poignant,” adds GroupM’s CEO Bill Kinlay. “It’s great to be able to shine a light on the significant challenges that refugees face when they come to our country and highlight the superb work that the Irish Refugee Council do to help navigate these. We’re really proud to be able to support such a worthy cause.”
