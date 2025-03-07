Opinion: Slow Tourism Presents Significant Growth Opportunities

While the Irish tourism industry has benefitted from marketing initiatives like the Willd Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East, it now needs to explore the huge potential from the growing trend towards Slow Tourism, writes Patrick McConville.

The global travel industry is changing. Gone are the days of racing through ‘must-see’ itineraries, ticking off landmarks in a blur of selfies. Instead, a growing number of travellers are prioritising immersive, sustainable experiences – it’s a global movement known as “Slow Tourism” and it’s worth a lot of money.

In 2023, this sector was valued at approximately $2.86 trillion, with projections of over 15% year-on-year growth. For Ireland, this shift presents a unique business opportunity that aligns perfectly with the country’s cultural identity and economic ambitions.

For decades, Ireland’s tourism industry has focused on increasing visitor numbers, leading to overcrowding in the hotspots like Dublin, Galway, and the Cliffs of Moher. Meanwhile, as we know, many rural areas have struggled to attract tourists. Slow Tourism offers a more balanced model – fewer visitors staying longer, spending more, and engaging deeply with local communities. This shift benefits businesses by emphasising quality over quantity, ensuring higher-value experiences and sustainable revenue streams.

Successful destinations worldwide have already embraced Slow Tourism as a core brand strategy. Italy, with its Slow Food movement, and Costa Rica, with its eco-tourism model, have demonstrated how sustainability-driven tourism can significantly boost GDP. Ireland has every reason to follow, particularly with the launch of Tourism Ireland’s ‘Slow Tourism Month’ in June of this year. This initiative aims to promote relaxed, sustainable travel, with a particular focus on car-free tourism, aligning with the growing preference for eco-conscious travel.

For Ireland’s tourism and hospitality sector, Slow Tourism presents a host of exciting and valued opportunities. For accommodation providers, this means moving away from a one-night-stopover model and repositioning their offering around longer stays and deeper engagement. Boutique hotels, guesthouses, and B&Bs can offer multi-day packages that include guided experiences, such as local food tours, storytelling evenings, or personalised nature walks.

For food businesses, the opportunity is even greater. Slow Tourism aligns perfectly with Ireland’s growing reputation as a top food destination. Restaurants and food producers can go beyond simply serving local ingredients—they can create immersive experiences, such as farm-to-table events, foraging tours, or whiskey and craft beer tastings. A brand built around Slow Tourism is one that tells a story, and for food businesses, the power of storytelling is already embedded in what they do.

For outdoor adventure providers, Slow Tourism represents an opportunity to shift from high-energy, fast-paced activities to more immersive nature-based experiences. Walking and cycling tours, mindfulness retreats in nature, and wildlife experiences can be positioned as premium, high-value offerings for travellers looking for a deeper connection with Ireland’s landscapes. Businesses that integrate sustainability and eco-conscious travel into their brand will be ahead of the curve.

And for retailers, Slow Tourism is a chance to build brand loyalty by creating experiential retail. Shops selling handmade goods, from pottery to textiles, can offer behind-the-scenes workshops, allowing visitors to see the craft process firsthand. Rather than just being a place to buy souvenirs, they become part of the Slow Tourism experience itself, offering visitors something truly unique and memorable.

One of the strongest strategies for businesses looking to leverage Slow Tourism is collaboration. Across the entire island of Ireland, tourism clusters have already shown success in creating joined-up, bookable experiences that encourage longer stays. These clusters allow businesses to package their offerings together, creating seamless itineraries that combine accommodation, food, and activities into a higher-value experience. The hosting of the 153rd Open golf tournament at Royal Portrush in July offers a perfect opportunity for Northern Ireland to showcase the many attractions to the thousands of golf enthusiasts from all over the world who will visit for the tournament

Slow Tourism is not just a passing fad—it’s the future of travel. Countries that adapt to this shift early will gain a competitive advantage in the global market. By creating a brand identity that prioritises slowness and connection, they can differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market. For Ireland, this is a moment to reposition itself as a leader in sustainable tourism. Businesses that act now, by tailoring their offerings, enhancing their storytelling, and forging strategic collaborations – stand to gain the most.

The demand for Slow Tourism is growing globally, and the conditions in Ireland are ideal. Now is the time for Irish tourism businesses to embrace Slow Tourism, transforming it from a marketing concept into a sustainable, long-term economic strategy.

Author: Patrick McConville is a Strategic Planning Director at TBWA Ireland