IRM Replaces PwC as IAB Ireland’s Digital Spend Partner

IAB Ireland is partnering with IRM, the Institute for Advertising and Media Statistics, to publish the annual digital advertising spend report in Ireland. Previously, IAB Ireland had partnered with PwC for a number of years in publishing the annual report.

IRM is a leading authority on media investments, currently providing the measurement of advertising spend in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. It publishes a wide range of reports covering advertising spend and foreasting and has worked closely with IAB Europe in compiling various reports for its members.

“IRM has been working with IAB Europe for over a decade, mainly in the context of IAB Europe’s Adex Benchmark Study, which aggregates all national Adspend studies across Europe and has a long history of producing quality reports on digital adspend in European markets,” says Suzanne McElligot, CEO, IAB Ireland.

“We are delighted to have appointed IRM as our partner given the IRM team’s unique deep subject matter expertise in advertising markets matched with their expert statistical knowledge.” she adds.

”IRM is looking forward to presenting digital advertising spend in Ireland. As a first step we will be meeting with important stakeholders in the market and secure a world class measurement of digital ad spend in Ireland” says Madeleine Thor, CEO of IRM.