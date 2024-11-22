Hot Press Teams up with Extra.ie in Content Collaboration

The DMG-owned Extra.ie has partnered with Hot Press to provide a daily curated news feed on the Extra.ie website.

An industry first in terms of content collaboration, the agreement will see Hot Press provide a dedicated channel on the Extra.ie website which has a monthly audience of 1.6m readers a month.

Niall Stokes, Founder and Editor of Hot Press said: “It has always been a core part of the Hot Press mission to spread the gospel of rock ‘n’ roll as far and as widely as possible – and, in particular, to support Irish musicians, artists, filmmakers, writers and creatives in every way we can. This collaboration with Extra.ie will enable us to broadcast the word about the artists we love – and about the extraordinary achievements of Irish musicians – to a whole new audience. We are really looking forward to it.”

“The music world has always been enriched by great collabs. Extra.ie and Hot Press is the publishing one that we have been excited about for some time,” says Paul Henderson, CEO of dmg media Ireland.

“For over 40 years, Hot Press has consistently shaken up Irish society, breaking stories and supporting great journalism. Now that it is all available, daily, to read on Extra.ie it opens this content up to our audience of over 1.6 million adults. They love to read about the issues that matter to them and Hot Press will deliver even more.”