IAPI Appoints Two New Executive Team Members

With the search for a new CEO of IAPI well underway, IAPI has made a number of new appointments to its executive team.

The first of these sees Kate Goldsmith taking on the role of awards & performance director while Sophie Carey joins as communications & project manager.

Goldsmith has extensive agency experience having worked for AAR Group, a leading marketing consultancy in London, JWT London and as head of marketing & PR at Boys+Girls Dublin. For the past three years, she has been running her own successful consultancy helping agencies grow their brands through business development, PR, marketing and awards.

Her new role will span the overall planning, ideation and delivery of selected IAPI awards programmes, membership growth and key initiatives including the Effie Awards Programme, IAPI pitching policies and Ad Net Zero.

“Joining IAPI is a new direction for me and I’m excited to begin using experience I’ve gained in the agency new business world to help shape initiatives that benefit and serve the wider industry,” says Goldsmith. “As for awards, the Effie programme is one of the most respected and coveted accolades for creatives and brands alike so I’m really looking forward to that.”

With a background in communications and marketing within the Irish tourism industry, Sophie Carey has previously worked with Ireland’s Blue Book and Host PR. As part of her new role, she will oversee some of IAPI’s key projects including Cannes Young Lions and the Female Futures Fund, working alongside IAPI’s Programme & Communications Director, Katherine Ryan.

“I am honoured to join the IAPI team and am really looking forward to being involved in all that’s to come in 2025, and beyond,” Carey says.

Separately, IAPI has received 13 nominations to join its board as part of an election process to fill three vacancies following the departure of Sean Hynes, Margaret Gilsenan and Adam Brannigan. Voting closed this week and the results will be announced at IAPI’s AGM on Thursday, November 28.