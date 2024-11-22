SuperValu Shares the Festive Magic with New Campaign from Boys+Girls

With the battle for the Christmas shopping aisles well underway, SuperValu has rolled out its own festive offering across TV and BVOD as part of a tactical campaign created by Boys+Girls.

The campaign revolves around three TV ads featuring a range SuperValu’s premium own-label Signature Tastes products while highlighting the savings products help create festive magic in Irish homes.

The campaign, called “Share the Magic”, also sees the return of the SuperValu family at home during the Christmas period engaged in playful and relatable moments of Irish family life around the dining table.

“Christmas is a time when Irish families come together to create magical moments, and SuperValu is proud to be at the heart of these celebrations,” said Shane Lynch, marketing manager at SuperValu.

“Our festive campaign shows how SuperValu provides all the ingredients for a magical Christmas, from our premium Signature Tastes range for entertaining to our everyday essentials for family get-togethers and dinners. We understand that people want to create special moments without compromise, at an affordable price, and that’s exactly what SuperValu delivers.”

The campaign brings festive charm and humour to life through three distinct ads; In ‘Chef’, the precocious Kate rattles off a complex Brussels sprouts recipe to her bemused family, as her way to mask the flavour;

‘Quiz Night’ sees Dad playing the game ‘Heads Up’ and misinterpreting the clue “people kiss under you” as him being a “bus shelter” rather than a piece of mistletoe; and ‘Christmas Party’ features Mum trying to dodge questions about whether she made the impressive spread herself, conveniently “hearing the doorbell” rather than admitting it’s all from SuperValu’s Signature Tastes range.

“What makes these ads special is their ability to showcase real Irish family moments with a playful twist while delivering SuperValu’s strong value message,” says Kris Clarkin, creative director, Boys + Girls.

“Each spot feels authentic and warm, while highlighting the quality and value that SuperValu offers this Christmas,” he adds.

Credits

Client: SuperValu

Marketing Manager: Shane Lynch

Brand Manager: MaryClaire Lynch

Brand Manager: Owen Lynch

Agency: Boys & Girls

Chief Strategy Officer: Margaret Gilsenan

Chief Creative Officer: Rory Hamilton

Creative Director: Kris Clarkin

Senior Copywriter: Michael Whelan

Art Director: Conor Marron

Head of Design: Colm Coonagh

Head of Production: Derek Doyle

Business Director: Sarah Sherry

Senior Account Manager: Jessica Stokes

Account Manager: Claire O’Sullivan

Production Company: Ponder

Director: Brian Durnin

Producer: Paul Holmes

Production Co-ordinator: Treasa O’Friel

DOP: Ivan McCullough

Post House: Screen Scene

Post Producers: Sinead Bagnall/Anne-Marie Downes

Offline Edit: Rob Hegarty

Online: Allen Sillery

Graphics: Hubert Montag

Grade: Donal O’Kane

Audio Post: Locky Butler