Opinion: Why Programmatic OOH This Christmas?

‘Tis the season to put programmatic OOH (PrOOH) to work for your brand says Eoin Carroll.

Following on from our first programmatic piece recently published on Adworld.ie, we discussed what programmatic OOH (PrOOH) is, the opportunities it unlocks for advertisers, and when is the right time to use it. This piece we’re turning our focus to the Winter months and why programmatic OOH is effective this Christmas.

With a renewed appreciation for the outdoors, people’s perception of outdoor spaces has shifted, leading many to actively seek out activities OUTSIDE of the home. The outdoors has become a favoured destination for socialising, even as winter settles in.

We know from previous consumer behaviour research that 81% of respondents claim Christmas if their favourite holiday – with this in mind what can programmatic OOH (PrOOH) do for your seasonal campaigns.

Well, not to mention the fact that Irish weather is the perfect trigger for PrOOH – where else can you experience all four seasons in one day? Triggered content can help brands break through the noise, just as everyone is competing for attention. Let’s dive into these in more detail:

Increased foot traffic

There’s no surprise that when Q4 comes along, people tend to spend more time in retail environments whether it’s the high street or different shopping malls, it all leads to an increase in foot traffic. With October and November accounting for the bulk of Christmas gift buying and Thursdays to Saturdays the preferred time to do shopping, PrOOH allows us to deliver targeted impressions to your core shopper group.

Higher Levels of Engagement

We know that during the festive season, time spent Christmas shopping varies based on demographic. With over ½ of 16-24’s spending an entire day doing their Christmas shopping. Not to mention, that consumers perception of retail hotspots has fundamentally changed, evolving beyond just a shopping destination into a hub for eating out (52%), entertainment (37%) and meeting friends (24%). This leads to higher engagement rates, with consumers having more time to stop and look at ads that are relevant to them.

Seasonal Advertising Opportunities

Q4 is when it all happens. Starting with Black Friday, advertisers have a unique opportunity to highlight everything from special offers and gift ideas to real-time stock updates. PrOOH can help brands quickly and easily target their ads to the right audience, at the right moment, with the right message – whether its weather-triggered, location based or tied to other data points this flexibility allows brands to convey whatever the message and maximise RoI throughout the winter months, right up to January sales.

Improved Targeting & Measurement

We’ve already spoken about real-time triggers, however, one of the main benefits of PrOOH is the ability to target specific audiences based on their behaviours. This can be especially useful during the winter season when brands are all competing for the attention of Christmas shoppers. For instance, a supermarket brand can use programmatic OOH to target individuals who have recently visited a competitor’s store, enticing them to switch for their Christmas shop.

In summary, programmatic OOH (PrOOH) offers brands unique ways to make their Christmas campaigns more dynamic, targeted and timely – especially during the high traffic winter season. While classic OOH remains optimal for brand awareness and recall, integrating PrOOH as part of a wider campaign adds the flexibility to reach a desired audience with data-driven, real-time messaging. Talon’s DSP Optimise, can help you deliver on bottom-funnel metrics and truly connect with your audience this season.

Eoin Carroll is Programmatic Lead at Talon. For more information, visit https://talonooh.com/talon-ireland/