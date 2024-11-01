Christmas FM Returns with Cadbury, An Post and Coca Cola as Main Sponsors

Christmas FM Returns with Cadbury, An Post and Coca Cola as Main...

An Post, Cadbury and Coca Cola will once again sponsor the festive channel Christmas FM.

Now in its 17th year, Christmas FM will begin broadcasting at the end of November from The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley.

Last year the station raised over €324,000 through its annual competition The Magic of Christmas. This brought the total amount raised since it first started broadcasting to over €3.5m. Charities that have benefitted include Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and Community Foundation Ireland.

This year the station will also see the return of its competition to promote Irish businesses with the winner receiving €5,000 worth of advertising.

Irish businesses are also invited to spread the holiday spirit by supporting The Magic ofChristmas Appeal