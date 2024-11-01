Certa Introduces Aodhán in New Campaign from Granite Digital

Granite Digital has created a new national campaign for Certa, one of Ireland’s leading home heating providers.

The campaign introduces Aodhán as the new face of its campaign which, according to the company, represents “Certa’s dependable and customer-focused approach, adding a fun and engaging twist to home heating as winter approaches.”

With over 400 staff operating out of 25 locations around the country, Certa is one of the biggest operators in the home heating market. The company is owned by holding company DCC.

“With Aodhán, we wanted to build a connection with our customers that goes beyond traditional advertising,” says Trevor Koen, head of marketing and digital with Certa.

“Aodhán embodies the warmth and reliability that Certa provides, and his fun character allows us to engage with families across Ireland in a memorable way. This campaign strengthens our position as the go-to solution for home heating, especially as we head into the colder months. We believe that the campaign aligns with Certa’s vision to become Ireland’s most exciting energy company, connecting people and businesses to the most progressive energy solutions available.”

The campaign, created in partnership with Granite Digital, introduces Aodhán through a variety of creative content across social media, radio, and email. Aodhán, born without the ability to breathe fire, finds his purpose with Certa, delivering warmth and comfort to homes across Ireland. His character serves as the centrepiece for a series of digital ads, social media competitions, and seasonal promotions that ensure an “always-on” connection with customers throughout the winter.

“Aodhán’s story brings a fresh, playful energy to our brand, while still maintaining our focus on trust and reliability. The campaign reflects Certa’s commitment to delivering high-quality heating solutions, and Aodhán gives us a fun way to communicate that. We’ve already seen positive engagement from our customers, and we’re excited to continue building on that,” says Dobrawa Bujakowska, senior marketing manager, Certa.

The campaign is running across radio, social and digital as well as the company’s POS assets.

Credits

Client: Certa

Head of Marketing: Trevor Koen

Senior Marketing Manager: Dobrawa Bujakowska

Digital Marketing Manager; Howard Long

Digital Communications Executive: Jamie Carty

Agency: Granite Digital

Director of Digital Marketing: Alan Henley

Account Director: Vaughan Moore

Growth & Strategy Director: Ivan Adriel

Creative Director: Jacob Luciano

Art Director: Jessica Oliveira