Judging for Media Awards 2025 Gets Underway

Judging for this year’s Media Awards 2025 is now underway. The deadline for entries passed last week and a total of 269 entries were received, up on 240 in 2024.

The shortlist for this year’s Awards will be published on Thursday April 17th and the event itself will take place on May 8 in the Mansion House in Dublin.

Due to restricted capacity at the venue on the night, the organisers of the event have confirmed that it will be a sell-out and have advised that anyone who wants to attend should purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment.

