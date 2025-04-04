Miriam Hendrick Appointed Managing Director of Ringers

Miriam Hendrick has been appointed as managing director of the creative, branding and design consultancy Ringers.

Highly regarded in the industry, Hendrick joined Ringers in a consultative role last year, having spent over 20 years working with the likes of Rothco and, more recently, as managing director of Accenture Song. During this time she has worked with brands like AIB, Heineken, White Claw/Mark Anthony Brands, Tesco, Aon, Aer Lingus and eir.

“Ringers is built on world-class creativity and strategic excellence. I was really drawn to their determination to offer something different to the marketplace. I’m already enjoying collaborating with Ringers’ clients, and I look forward to driving new opportunities and growth for the team,” says Hendrick.

Founded by Bobby Byrne and Steven Mangan in 2017, Ringers works across multiple sectors with CEOs, CMOs, product owners and leadership teams both nationally and internationally.

“Ringers is growing, with some key new business wins of late, so Miriam couldn’t be joining at a better time,” says Steven Mangan, co-founder of Ringers. “She’s a genuine Ringer and understands how to grow teams and build an amazing culture that delivers world-class work.”

“Having someone of Miriam’s experience join our team speaks to our vision and ambition for Ringers,” adds Bobby Byrne, co-founder of Ringers. “2025 is about taking the next step in growth as a business, and we’re confident Miriam is the person to lead us.”

Clients of Ringers include Diageo, Dublin Port, and SSE Airtricity.