Javelin Tackles ED Sensitivities With New Campaign for Sidena

The Dublin-based agency Javelin has created a new campaign for Sidena, an over-the-counter treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED) in men.

Sidena is manufactured by Rowex Consumer Healthcare and is made with generic sidenafil.

According to the agency: “Erectile dysfunction (ED) can be an awkward topic for men and couples to address. A deeply private and sensitive issue that leads to feelings of embarrassment and frustration. Discussing it openly can be uncomfortable, which is why many avoid the conversation altogether……

with a bit of humour, we can help break the ice and bring ED out of the shadows. Our playful spot for Sidena over-the-counter medication aims to empower men to take control of their health in a way that feels approachable, relatable, and less intimidating”

