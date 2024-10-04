Sky Mobile Signs Roy Keane to Front TV Ad for New Irish Mobile Offering

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland football legend, Roy Keane is the face of a new brand campaign from the recently launched Sky Mobile in Ireland.

Called “Expect More,” the campaign was created by Core Creative and features the pundit and former Republic of Ireland footballer who is known for his extremely high standards and no-nonsense approach.

According to Sky Ireland, “the brand proposition has been built with customers at its core – providing a service that is fair, flexible, and transparent.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Roy Keane fronting our Sky Mobile campaign,” says Caroline Donnellan, director of marketing & brand at Sky & NOW.

“Roy’s passion and high standards perfectly aligns with our Sky Mobile brand values and what we aim to deliver to our customers every day. Having him onboard is the perfect fit, and we’re excited to see how this campaign resonates with our audience.”

“In a world that’s regularly giving you less, Sky believes you deserve better. They are proving it with their new offering for Sky Mobile – a network we can all expect more from,” says Kate O’Callaghan, business director, Core Creative.

“Roy Keane’s seal of approval perfectly enhances the unique product offerings available to Sky Mobile customers. We are proud of this work with our partners in Sky Ireland and look forward to seeing it roll out in many iterations over the coming weeks and months,” she adds.

