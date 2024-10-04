FraudSMART Targets Money Mules With New Campaign from Core



The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland’s FraudSMART initiative has rolled out a new social campaign to highlight the dangers and prevalence of so-called “money mules.”

The campaign, which was created by Core in collaboration with FraudSMART, partners with three of Ireland’s leading Gen Z focused influencers and aims to drive interaction and engagement through the use of an AR lens on Snapchat and short-form owned social content.

In one element of the campaign, Tik Tok influencer, Kasey Campion explained the dangers of encountering money mules to her 105.1K followers whilst also running through her bedtime routine in a post titled ‘GRWM for Bed’. The post has already received over 3,000 ‘likes.’ This will be followed by activity from fellow TikToker TJ Hyland.

According to Core’s Social Strategy Director, Hannah-Louise Dunne: “With our sights set on ensuring that young Irish people are fully aware of the danger of interacting with Money Mules, we followed the data to identify key channels and collaborators who could help us reach and engage with this cohort across TikTok and Snapchat in particular.

“Partnering with collaborators who our audience already look to for advice, inspiration or entertainment enabled us to really activate our message in an authentic way and to inform this key audience of the dangers they face from this type of fraudulent activity. Whilst bolstering this message with short-form video, an innovative AR lens across Snapchat and targeted paid media on social gave us reach and impact.”

Credits:

Client: Banking & Payments Federation Ireland FraudSMART

Head of Financial Crime: Niamh Davenport

Head of Communications: Fiona Murphy

Financial Crime Lead: Mary D’Arcy

Agency: Core Creative

Social Strategy Director: Hannah-Louise Dunne and Stacey Wright

Senior Social & Content Manager: Sórcha O’Mahony

Paid Social Client Director: Niamh Buckley

Paid Social Manager: Ciara McGarry

Editorial and Social Lead: Fiona Flynn

Business Director: Jo Mullins

Creative Director: Gar Lyons

Designer: Barry O’Reilly