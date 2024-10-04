FM104 Becomes the Official Media Partner of Dublin GAA

FM104 has partnered with Dublin GAA to become its media partner, a role which will see the radio station promoting and amplifying GAA events and news across ladies and mens football, hurling and camogie.

As part of the partnership, FM104’s coverage will feature dedicated on-air segments and social media coverage highlighting Dublin GAA news, events, and fixtures. This will include on-air sponsorships supporting key Dublin GAA moments.

Additionally, there will be live activations at key fixtures in Parnell Park and ticket giveaways, providing listeners with opportunities to attend major games and events. Throughout the season, our on-air coverage will include dedicated previews and roundups every Friday and Monday, along with extensive coverage of the games at the weekend.

‘Both Dublin GAA and FM104 are rooted deeply in the fabric of the city and share a common purpose: to inspire and engage the people of Dublin’ said Vivienne Nagle, managing director at FM104. “We are proud to partner with such an iconic organisation that mirrors our dedication to Dublin’s vibrant community and strongly aligns with FM104’s brand values. We look forward to connecting with GAA clubs across Dublin in the coming weeks and months as the official media partner of Dublin GAA.”

Tomás Quinn of Dublin GAA, adds: “FM104 has been a voice of Dublin for decades, and we are delighted to partner with a trusted media brand that shares our values and dedication to the community. Together, we aim to elevate Dublin GAA and bring fans closer to the excitement of our games.”