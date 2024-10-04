Starcom Bags Sky Ireland Account



Starcom, part of Core, has picked up the media buying and planning account for Sky Ireland.

Widely acknowledged to be one of the biggest media accounts in the industry, the account move was part of a wider decision by Sky in the UK to move its Europe-wide £250m account from the GroupM-owned EssenceMediacom X into Publicis Groupe which in turn owns a 49% stake in Starcom’s parent, Core.

The account win sees Starcom taking over all of Sky Ireland’s media buying for its broadband, TV and mobile businesses.

Core Creative and various practices within the group, have already worked closely with Sky on a number of fronts including its campaign and sponsorship of the Ladies, and Men’s National Football teams as well as launching Sky Mobile’s new offering in the Irish market.