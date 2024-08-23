Opinion: Delivering Audio Advertising’s True Potential

Despite the fact that 90% of the population listen to radio every week and radio advertising revenues continue to grow – by 2% in the first half of 2024 according to Radiocentre Ireland- a lot more needs to be done to improve creativity in audio advertising, writes Peter Smyth.

You may not like this opinion but at the moment, creatively, the quality of audio advertising is patchy – and it doesn’t need to be. Really great audio advertising can elevate a brand, separating it from the competition and deeply resonating with audiences. To achieve this, advertisers must harness the distinctive qualities of sound to craft memorable and impactful campaigns.

And just think about that – the impact that sound has on the human condition. It can evoke emotions, create memorable associations, and capture attention in an intimate and immersive way. Unlike visual advertising, which often competes with surrounding images, audio advertising can engage listeners even when they are focused on other tasks, such as driving or exercising. This standout ability to reach people in diverse contexts makes audio a powerful tool for brand storytelling.

Be Bold

When it comes to execution and standing out, brands need to be bold and willing to take creative risks. Unconventional ideas, surprising twists, and out-of-the-box concepts can capture attention and set the brand apart. Creatively, that means breaking the mould and doing something unexpected.

Authenticity is such an overused word but it really counts when it comes to building trust and credibility. As we all know, consumers can spot “Fake’ a mile off.

And, of course, none of my advice matters if your audience is not paying attention….

With more than two decades of working with agencies and brands on award-winning campaigns – here are my insights into how creativity in audio advertising can be leveraged to make a brand stand out and truly engage listeners.

Firstly, from the outset, craft a compelling story. Of course it’s obvious, but you’d be surprised how many times people miss this simple point. A well-crafted story can captivate listeners, evoke emotions, and create a lasting impression. Brands need to develop narratives that are relatable, engaging, and aligned with their values. The story should have a clear beginning, middle and end, with a compelling arc that keeps the listener hooked.

Next, think about establishing a distinctive voice and tone – it’s crucial for audio branding whether it’s friendly and conversational, authoritative and informative, or quirky and humorous, the voice should reflect the brand’s personality. Consistency in voice and tone across different audio ads helps build brand recognition and trust.

Then, the focus should turn to memorable soundscapes and music. Chosen well, these can significantly enhance the impact of an audio advertisement. A memorable jingle, catchy tune, or unique soundscape can create strong brand associations. Music should complement the message and evoke the desired emotions, whether it’s excitement, nostalgia, or tranquillity. Sound effects can add depth and realism, making the story more vivid and engaging.

And of course, the choice of voice talent can make or break an audio ad. A skilled voice actor can bring the script to life, adding nuance and emotion. The voice should resonate with the target audience and fit the brand’s image. It’s important to choose a voice that can convey the intended message clearly and compellingly. (Think actor Brian Cox for Virgin or the guy who voices Skoda for great examples of this approach).

Again, this might sound like stating the bleedin’ obvious but writing for audio is different from writing for other mediums. The copy must be concise, engaging, and easy to understand. Creative copywriting involves crafting messages that are not only informative but also entertaining and thought-provoking. Using vivid imagery, humour, and rhetorical devices like repetition and alliteration can make the ad more memorable.

Above all, audio advertising should aim to create an emotional connection with the listener. Whether it’s through a heartfelt story, a humorous scenario, or an inspiring message, tapping into emotions can foster a deeper connection with the brand. Emotionally resonant ads are more likely to be remembered and shared.

So with all those elements in the mix, don’t forget about the power of Silence. Yes, you read that right – Silence. It can be a powerful tool in audio advertising. Strategic pauses can create suspense, emphasize key points, and give listeners time to absorb the message. Silence can also contrast with other sounds, making an ad more dynamic and engaging.

And talking about impact, a new initiative from Radiocentre Ireland (www.radiocentreireland.ie) is worth taking a look at. In partnering with UK research firm System 1 to bring creative audio effectiveness testing to the Irish market, they’re part-funding up to 50 brands to test their audio ads with System 1’s Test Your Ad platform. This will determine the short and long terms impact of audio ads -valuable information for brands and planners.

With so many options to do so in radio, agencies and brand owners need to consider the most effective ways to connect with people. That’s why personalised ads (based on insights about the audience) can speak directly to the listeners needs and preferences, increasing the likelihood of engagement.

Interactive audio ads, such as those that prompt listeners to respond verbally or through a smart device, can enhance engagement. These ads create a two-way interaction, making the listening experience more immersive and memorable.

Ultimately though creative audio advertising not only captures attention but also fosters a deep, lasting connection with listeners, driving brand loyalty and business success. Surely that’s worth investing in and taking time over?

Peter Smyth is CEO of IRS+