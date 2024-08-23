National Lottery Shines in Celebrating 1,000 Millionaires

The National Lottery is marking an extraordinary milestone this cycle with the creation of 1,000 millionaires, a testament to its life-changing impact across Ireland. To celebrate, the brand has launched an Outdoor campaign that’s not just a reflection of past successes but a reminder to the public that “it really could be you” who becomes the next big winner.

The campaign is planned by Starcom and Source out of home and live across a range of impactful formats including classic and digital Golden Squares, 96 Sheets, Bus Shelters, and 48 Sheets. Vinyl-wrapped glass also decorate the entrances to Dundrum Town Centre and Cork’s Douglas Shopping Centre.

The campaign’s creative is designed to stop passersby in their tracks. Set against Lotto’s signature green backdrop, the copy features stars radiating from the central message, “Celebrating 1000 Lottery Millionaires…and counting.” The milestone figure “1000” and the phrase “…and counting” are emphasised in gold lettering, while the lower third features an augmented version of Lotto’s signature line “it really could be you” with “really” also highlighted in gold, driving home the campaign’s aspirational tone.

The celebratory message is further amplified through the use of ‘spangley-fied’ formats at key locations. Two 48 Sheets on Dorset Street Lower and Mobhi Road, along with the Golden Square on Wexford Street, have been transformed with golden spangleys. These reflective elements form the “1000” in the copy, creating a dazzling effect that catches the sunlight and draws the eye, much like shimmering gold coins.

These innovative formats aren’t just about visual appeal—they’re designed to leave a lasting impression. PML Group’s IMPACT Attention research underscores the power of such non-conventional OOH formats, highlighting their effectiveness in generating brand recall and enhancing brand perception. According to the study, 85% of respondents find that innovative or unusual advertising formats make a brand more memorable, while 84% perceive brands utilising these formats as being innovative themselves.

‘July was a truly monumental month for The National Lottery when the number of prizes claimed worth €1 million and above soared past the 1000 mark,” says Sarah Jennings, CMO at The National Lottery. “That’s one thousand ‘it could be you’s’ that have come true. We felt it was only right to celebrate this remarkable milestone by partnering with Starcom and PML Group on an innovative and high impact outdoor campaign, to create a sense of celebration and give this life changing milestone the attention it deserves!”

The campaign is the latest to exemplify how innovative OOH executions can capture consumer attention and drive engagement. The creative use of golden spangleys in high-traffic locations not only enhances the campaign’s visual impact but also symbolically resonates with OOH consumers, driving home the message that “it really could be you”.