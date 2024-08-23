VMTV To Roll Out New Streaming Service Ahead of Autumn Schedule

With streaming apps growing in popularity, Virgin Media Television (VMTV) is rolling out a new and revamped streaming service for mobile, tablet and smart TV viewers.

The new streamer, called Virgin Media Play, will be officially launched on September 2 and represents a substantial investment for the broadcaster.

Available live or on demand, viewers can watch all VMTV channels in-app and it will include significant additions to its existing on-demand library with exclusive content including drama series ‘The Arrangement’ and reality shows such as ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’, ‘Million Dollar Listing’ ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and ‘Vanderpump Rules’.

Details of the new streaming service emerged this week at VMTV’s launch of its Autumn schedule.

The schedule includes a strong mix of drama, entertainment, sport and current affairs programming.

A key feature of VMTV’s sporting schedule will be the live broadcast of all Ireland’s Autumn internationals against New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia in the Aviva Stadium while Irish viewers will also have access to eight games in the UEFA Champions League every week with two games live on Virgin Media Two and two on Virgin Media More.

New drama on the schedule includes the highly anticipated Irish series ‘Dead & Buried’ which was written by acclaimed Irish author, Colin Bateman, and filmed across various Irish locations. Other highly acclaimed drama includes “Coma’ and “Until I Kill You.” Dramas set to return for additional series this season include hit police drama ‘The Tower S3’ and the detective series ‘Grace S4’.

VMTV has also lined up a number of new and original documentaries, including ‘Women Locked Up: Inside the Dóchas Centre’, which provides unprecedented access and compelling insights into life behind bars in Ireland’s largest women’s prison.

Against a backdrop of continuing protests and riots, the two-part documentary ‘Borders & Lies’ will explore “the role of social media in inciting hate, fuelling fear and shaping public opinion in relation to immigration.”

Virgin Media News will also investigate University Hospital Limerick in ‘Ireland’s Most Dangerous Hospital’ while ‘Generation Rent’, presented by Virgin Media News correspondent Zara King, explores issues surrounding the housing crisis in Ireland, speaking with young people who are struggling to put their renting days behind them and get on the property ladder.

According to Anthony Nilan, director of orogramming, Virgin Media Television:

“We’re thrilled to launch a new season of programming that truly reflects the diversity, ambition, and creativity at the heart of our content. This lineup brings together bold new voices and familiar favourites across a range of genres, that will captivate and engage audiences, staying true to our role as a valued public service broadcaster for Irish viewers.”