Irish Creative Agencies Collaborate to Solve the “Brief of a Lifetime”

Creatives, planners and strategists from 10 different Irish agencies have come together to answer the brief of a lifetime for Good Life 2030 Ireland, with ‘The Future’ as the client.

The brief is to create a campaign in response to recent research carroed out for Good Life 2030 around what it actually means to live a “good life.”

At an event hosted by Purpose Disruptors and THINKHOUSE; representatives from HAVAS, Publicis Dublin, Core, Verve/Showrunner,TBWA/Bolt, Droga5, Folk VML, Bonfire, THINKHOUSE and The Public House came together to reflect on the role of the marketing, media and ad industry in supporting a thriving future, where we all live and work more sustainably. The collaboration is also supported by GroupM with further agency partners likely to come on board over the coming weeks.

The collaboration saw some of Ireland’s finest creative directors, strategists, planners, and client directors spend a full day at IMMA to understand Irish citizens’ vision for the future- including more connection to self, others and nature- immerse themselves in the brief and reflect on “the wants and desires of Irish citizens, exchange thoughts on the industry and collaborate with industry peers who are usually competitors.”

According to Laura Costello, ‘Good Life 2030 Ireland’ Project Lead: “The conversations we’re now having as an industry-leading collective about the future are crucial, challenging and inspiring. There’s real excitement for exploring new and more imaginative ways to meaningfully tackle the climate emergency and shape a new ‘good life’ narrative. This is a massive opportunity to showcase our potential and demonstrate how our industry’s outstanding creative and strategic skills can accelerate the cultures and businesses we need to be living in – and the lives that citizens want.”

The national campaign, which will be created by the collaboration, as well as other partners soon to be announced, will go live in November 2024 and will encourage Irish citizens to start living their ‘future good life’ now, using the power and imagination of Ireland’s adland. According to Costello, it will also encourage them “to leave behind a culture where trappings of the perceived ‘Good Life’ are unsustainable and misaligned with how people actually feel and what people want from life; and instead to embrace a new story about what it means to live a Good Life, rooted in connection.

Good Life 2030 Ireland is supported by Creative Ireland’s Climate Action Fund and is being led by Purpose Disruptors and THINKHOUSE. “The project brings the marketing, media & advertising industry in Ireland together to reimagine its role in society at large, while driving more imaginative and compelling sustainability narratives for climate action at scale,” Costello adds.