F&B Huskies Make Shortlist in Cannes

F&B Huskies Shortlisted at Cannes Lions For ‘Famine Food Bank’.

In what has been another wise quiet week for the Irish advertising at Cannes, F&B Huskies (formerly In the Company of Huskies) was shortlisted at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for its ‘Famine Food Bank’ campaign for local charity Little Flower Penny Dinners.

Despite the notion that Ireland left hunger behind back in the 1800s, food poverty is still a huge problem with over 100,000 children going to bed hungry every night. To highlight Ireland’s rampant food poverty rates, a food bank installation was placed in front of the most powerful symbol of hunger in Irish history, the world-famous Famine Memorial in Dublin City Docklands.

Shortlisted in the Design category, under ‘Spatial & Sculptural Exhibitions and Experiences’ the installation provides a stark reminder that 173 years since the Irish famine, hunger is still an issue.

To help combat the problem, viewers were able to donate a plate of food to Little Flower Penny Dinners by scanning a QR code. In addition to the installation, the campaign featured an online video and social assets, and was launched in the run up to St Patrick’s Day, when the nation’s pride was at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

Damian Hanley, Executive Creative Director at F&B Huskies, says – “Local charity Little Flower Penny Dinners helps so many people by providing over 1500 meals a week, every week. It was a collective effort from the agency to get the idea across the line so it is great to see this campaign has made a real impact in Ireland as well as being shortlisted at Cannes Lions, the global benchmark for excellence in creativity.“