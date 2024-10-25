Accenture Song Wins €7m Failte Ireland Digital & Content Account

Accenture Song has been appointed as Failte Ireland’s B2B digital and content partner for the next three years, an account that will be worth around €7m to the business.

Earlier this year Failte Ireland issued a public tender for the services of a “strategic B2B digital marketing agency.” It is understood that a number of leading Irish agencies also threw their hat into the ring.

According to the tender documents, the agency will be responsible for its B2B “digital strategy and implementation, content development, production as well as measure and optimisation.”

“They [the winning agency] will be required to communicate our initiatives and services to the tourism industry, bringing strategic thinking and a performance mindset to their work. The agency will have a wealth of digital and marketing experience, and specialise in developing customised, transformative strategies that consistently yield impactful results that add real value to the businesses Fáilte Ireland are supporting. The ideal agency specialises in catering to the unique requirements of Business-to-Business digital and communications and is genuinely passionate about developing effective solutions.”

As Ireland’s main domestic tourism representative organisation, Failte Ireland’s B2B work spans a wide range of tourism stakeholders ranging from individual hospitality suppliers and trade organisations right through the training providers and overseas partners in areas like conferences and events.

A key part of Accenture Song’s brief will also see it “guide and ignite transformation from strategy and experience design through to partnering with our development agency on the execution and development of a new ecosystem.”

According to Failte Ireland, Accenture Song will also provide “the expertise and ambition to lead the transformation of our B2B digital platforms and communications as an integral part of our new Corporate Plan. This supplier will lead us and partner with our wider agency network as we navigate change, capitalise on new opportunities, and stay at the cutting edge of B2B communications and marketing.”

The procurement process was led by Failte Ireland’s director of demand development, Niall Tracey.