Bauer Media’s GoLoud Goes Nationwide with New Campaign

Dynamo has rolled out a new above the line campaign for the Bauer Media-owned digital audio platform GoLoud.

The campaign encourages audiences to ‘get closer’ to their favourite podcasts, promoting the fact that the platform not only hosts but produces some of Ireland’s most popular shows.

According to Dynamo, the new campaign features both a brand and tactical approach, with the brand focusing on key genres from true crime to comedy to lifestyle. According to art director Shane O’Hare: “With a mixture of bespoke photography, retouch and animation the creative dramatizes the intimacy of listening on GoLoud by anchoring listeners (and their ears!) in their favourite scenes. The brand tagline ‘Sounds Better With Us’ is the consistent theme throughout, fully cementing GoLoud’s proposition.”

The podcast-specific element of the campaign takes a bold copy-led approach, showcasing four of GoLoud’s biggest podcasts – “Stall It”, “Talking Bollox”, “Hold my Drink” and “Mark Mehigan’s Weekly Roast”.

The is running for four weeks across digital formats around the country including DigiScreens in over 80 Tesco stores, DigiPoles in major cities and AdTowers in a host of forecourt retailers nationwide.

“This campaign perfectly captures the essence of GoLoud’s podcast offering and brings it to a national audience,” says Roisin Reilly, group marketing director, Bauer Audio Media Ireland.

“Dynamo developed a premium brand look and feel and paired it with creative copy that does exactly what it says on the tin! Podcasts, and digital audio in general is an intimate medium, between the listener and the host and we wanted to really highlight that connection. This is just the beginning of GoLoud in the advertising space,” she adds.

Credits

Client: Bauer Audio Media Ireland

Marketing Director: Róisín Reilly

Creative Director: Ross Giles

Senior Copywriter: Seán Timbs

Art Director: Shane O’Hare

Senior Brand Designer: Claire Foley

Photographer: Leo Byrne

Composition and Retouching: Dona Gorska

Motion Director: Tommy Breen

Animation: Digital Beast

Communications Director: Siobhan Lavery

Account Executive: Megan Gorman