DMG Media Signs up as Media Partner to League of Ireland and Sports Direct’s Men’s and Women’s FAI’s Cups

DMG Media has signed up as official media partner of the League of Ireland and Sports Direct Men’s and Women’s FAI Cups.

The three year domestic football partnership will see DMG Media continue to support the domestic game as official media partner of the Sports Direct Men’s and Women’s FAI Cups in addition to all men’s and women’s divisions in the League of Ireland competitions.

As title sponsor of the Extra.ie Men’s and EVOKE.ie Women’s FAI Cups for the past three seasons, DMG Media’s support of Ireland’s biggest cup competition now extends into its fourth year with the media company’s support of Irish football continuing through to the end of the 2025 campaign.

According to DMG’s group marketing manager, Dearbhla Meaney: “After over a decade of sponsorship of the FAI Senior Cups, across several brands in the DMG Media portfolio, we are delighted to expand the relationship to now include the League of Ireland.

“Having helped grow audiences for both the Extra.ie FAI Men’s and the EVOKE.ie Women’s Cups as previous title sponsor, we look forward to continuing this growth. With our portfolio of 11 brands, reaching 3.6m adults in Ireland monthly, we will continue to promote the domestic competitions and increase the profile of individual players. We will also use our campaign: #StrongerWithSport, which encourages young women to stay in sport, to focus on women in football,” she says.

FAI Commercial Director, Sean Kavanagh, said: “We’re delighted DMG Media have agreed to continue to support of the Sports Direct Men’s and Women’s FAI Cups as well as the League of Ireland for the next three seasons. Having supported the Cups in multifaceted campaigns in recent years, it is important for us to continue to develop this relationship which helps amplify these two famous competitions even further as well as the League of Ireland. It is also important for us to work with partners that are as passionate about domestic football in Ireland as we are, and we’re excited to work with DMG Media to help continue to grow Irish football,” says FAI commercial director, Sean Kavanagh.

“Today’s announcement is an exciting development for both the League of Ireland and the Sports Direct Men’s and Women’s FAI Cups. It’s important that both the League of Ireland and Sports Direct Men’s and Women’s FAI Cups have such an established and leading media company to support the further growth of domestic football in Ireland to help grow our support base even further. DMG Media have an extensive portfolio of titles which will help us amplify and showcase the talent in all our competitions across both men’s and women’s football,” adds League of Ireland director, Mark Scanlon.