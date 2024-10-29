Today FM Rolls Out Major Cross Platform Brand Campaign

The Bauer Media-owned Today FM has launched a major new cross platform advertising campaign to promote the station.

The campaign is rolling out across OOH, social media as well as broadcaster’s on-demand platforms like SKY On Demand, RTE Player, Virgin Media Player and 4OD and will run until the end of the year.

The campaign was created by creative director Aidan Dowling and The Indie List while Piranha Bar produced the animated suite of ads. The media planning and buying is being handled by the GroupM agency Mindshare.

The campaign revolves around a suite of 15 second vignette-style ads and features a mix of retro and contemporary visuals set against entertaining audio clips to showcase shows within Today FM’s prime time line-up including The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, Dave Moore, Louise Cantillon, Ray Foley and The Last Word with Matt Cooper.

According to the broadcaster, “the audio within each ad reflects real life content from the respective shows from Ian Dempsey reacting to a hilarious Waffle contestant and Dave Moore sharing one of his best “Dave’s Bad Jokes.” Louise Cantillon, meanwhile, discusses the ‘travesty’ of not receiving a ‘surprise from the shop’ while Ray Foley admits to being an open-eyed kisser! For his part, Matt Cooper, showcases the breadth of topics discussed on his Today FM drive-time show.”

“We are all really excited about our latest brand campaign here in Today FM. The motion graphics design does an excellent job of bringing our presenters stories to life in such a fun and engaging way,” says Stephen Gorman, senior marketing executive, Today FM.

“There’s something new to laugh at every time you watch. For this campaign, we wanted to showcase the variety of offerings each of our prime time shows has for our national audience and these videos do an excellent job of doing so. A huge thanks to Aidan Dowling and Una Herlihy in the Indie List for crafting the creative concept, Gavin Kelly and Emily Brady in Piranha Bar for the bringing the creative concept to life via vibrant animation and of course to our show teams for going through hours of audio files to highlight key moments of their respective shows that best show off their unique personalities.”

“We are incredibly proud to have collaborated with such an exciting national brand like Today FM on this campaign,” adds Una Herlihy co-founder of The Indie List.

“Roisin Reilly and Stephen Gorman were deeply involved in every step of the creative process which made it a very rewarding experience. The collaboration with the brilliant creative and production talents of Aidan Dowling, Gavin Kelly, and Emily Brady brought the vision to life seamlessly. The entire process was a joy – and a lot of fun – from start to finish.”

Emily Brady, head of production at Piranha Bar adds: “We had a blast in Piranha Bar working with creative Aidan Dowling, the wonderful Una Herlihy and our old friends Today FM. It was lots of fun visualizing the controlled chaos and absurd anarchy from five of the station’s top presenters. We translated the on-air banter into crazy collaged visuals featuring butt-shaped fruit, dancing toothbrushes, a pyjama-suited horse from the seventies and a crazed demon in a hatchback to pick just a few. Hopefully people will find the visuals as entertaining as the Today FM shows which spawned them.”

The most recent JNLR results shows that almost 1m people tune into Today FM every week and a further 1.5mare following Today FM social media channels.