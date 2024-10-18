Irish Times Pushes Digital Subscription to NYT in New Campaign

The Irish Times has launched a new campaign to promote its premium digital subscription offering which now includes an “all access” pass to the New York Times website.

With a surge of interest in news from across the Atlantic, and in the lead up to the US General Election, the bundled subscription also includes access to NYT Games, some of the best recipes from the NYT Cooking app and all the latest sporting analysis from The New York Times owned Athletic.

According to Aoife O’Connor, head of digital subscriptions at The Irish Times: “The Irish Times is dedicated to helping people seek truth and understand the world. This September, we enhanced our Premium Digital Annual package by including a one-year New York Times subscription. This promotion, inspired by interest in the 2024 US election, offers full access to NYT content, including News, Cooking, Games, Wirecutter, The Athletic, and apps. We are thrilled to renew our successful partnership with the New York Times, building on our strong collaboration from 2018.”

John Gildea from Owens DDB, the creative agency behind the outdoors campaign adds: “It’s not often you encounter a proposition as compelling as a subscription that offers the great content of both The Irish Times and The New York Times. Our brief was to generate something smart, attention grabbing and effective. Hopefully we managed all three.”

The outdoor campaign, devised by PHD Media, has been running through September and October on a variety of formats including Dublin Bus T Sides, 6 Sheets, 48 Sheets and below the line.