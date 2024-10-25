The Public House Rolls Out New Campaign for 48

The Public House has launched a new OOH campaign for 48 Mobile, building on the network’s ‘Good Call’ brand platform which launched in 2022. 48 Mobile continue championing value seekers who know a good deal when they see one.

According to the agency, there’s nothing quite like the feeling of knowing you have found a truly great deal, especially at a time when that feels scarce. That’s the ‘Good Call’ ethos.

“In the latest iteration of this campaign, 48 Mobile are now focusing on their customers’ real emotional experience – showing how they feel when they get this great value, and subconsciously know they’re one-upping their friends,” the agency says.

“Getting all data plus all the calls and texts you could need for €12.99 a month, while everyone around you pays through the nose is one little way people can feel smug.”

The Public House enlisted the help of internationally renowned photographer Alex Telfer to capture and personify that smugness.

“As soon as I saw the initial creative concepts, I loved this campaign,” says Telfer.

” I have shot a lot of advertising campaigns over a 32-year career and it’s always the simple ideas that resonate the best, where photography and headline work in perfect harmony together. The whole idea of everyday people feeling smug about their choice of mobile provider is beautifully, yet directly summed up with this work and it was also a great pleasure to shoot. The team from 48 Mobile, The Public House and my crew all had a blast creating it, I’m really looking forward to seeing it out and about.”