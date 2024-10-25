Opinion: A Year of Delving Deeper

One year on from the acquisition of market research company B&A by Ipsos, CEO Luke Reaper reflects on what has been a very busy and transformative period for the business.

October 2024 will mark a year since Ipsos acquired Behaviour & Attitudes (B&A). This past year has been an exhilarating and productive period, merging with our existing Ipsos operations in Ireland to create the Ipsos B&A brand. We’ve solidified our position as the leading research organization in Ireland. This isn’t just another corporate merger; it’s a union of two powerhouses in the research field, creating a dynamic force in the Irish market.

Reflecting on this transformative year, as CEO of Ipsos B&A Ireland, I can confidently say that being the largest marketing insights organization in the country comes with its unique set of opportunities and challenges. Our approach to this merger has been two-fold. Firstly, we’ve learned from less successful M&As in Ireland and have embraced the principle that the country context is paramount – country is king.

Secondly, the combined talent pool within Ipsos B&A is unparalleled. We have the most experienced researchers, analysts, and operational experts in the country, all passionately committed to delivering insightful and impactful research. Ipsos B&A is truly the home of research in Ireland, backed by the global excellence of Ipsos.

Our focus has not been on rapidly developing ‘synergies’ but rather on prioritizing our clients and our people. We made this commitment early on and have remained steadfast in honouring it. Instead of overwhelming our clients with new, flashy products, we’ve concentrated on delivering high-quality, insightful work. Our expanded expertise across our Dublin offices in Milltown and Blackrock has enabled us to bring additional value to clients when appropriate.

This commitment to quality is evident in everything Ipsos B&A does. Our focus has been on leveraging our combined expertise to deliver exceptional service and insights to our clients. We’ve taken a considered approach, ensuring that any new offering genuinely adds value and isn’t just another ‘shiny new toy’. We will be introducing Creative Spark Digital, our digital advertising testing approach to the Irish market in quarter one, 2025 as this is a requirement for our clients. Already clients have access to our global Data Science experts, Media Mix Modelling, etc.

The Big 5

At the heart of Ipsos B&A are five core values: Integrity, Curiosity, Collaboration, Client First, and Entrepreneurial Spirit. These values resonate deeply with our team and guide our actions. While we are proud to be the largest research company in Ireland, with 80 researchers and operations staff, almost 300 face-to-face and 70+ telephone interviewers, and a 45,000+ online research panel, we retain a boutique agency ethos, always striving to provide personalised service and build strong, lasting relationships with our clients. Our scale allows us to service clients more effectively and efficiently, maintaining the highest quality while providing access to a wider range of resources and expertise.

At the heart of Ipsos B&A’s success is a deep-rooted curiosity. Curiosity is the lifeblood of a great researcher. Our fascination with the world and eagerness to understand people extends beyond their roles as consumers. We delve into how they interact within their broader cultural surroundings. This holistic understanding is crucial today, just as it was when pioneers like Des Byrne or Jack Jones began in research. Our commitment to curiosity extends into culture, history, and the arts, which is why we continue our longstanding support for the arts.

Our client list is a Who’s Who of organisations, spanning commercial brands, Government, and social research. While Ipsos B&A is well-known for opinion polls with media outlets like RTÉ and The Irish Times, and the JNLR, this represents only a fraction of our business. Our bread and butter is bespoke and omnibus survey work, from segmentation, to U&As, to brand and ad tracking, market understanding, and catchment/exit surveys, coupled with highly thought provoking qualitative work.

Our Work

This year, we’ve achieved major wins in local and global qualitative research with ongoing partnerships with clients such as Unilever brands Dove, Hellmann’s, Knorr and Olly as well as brands at L’Oréal, and have leveraged Ipsos global expertise in CX, Healthcare, and Public Affairs. In fact, Ipsos B&A now have the largest qual team in Ireland with 12 full time, dedicated qualitative researchers, led by five hands-on veterans with 125+ years of local and global qualitative research experience between them

Our work extends beyond the traditional boundaries of market research. Ipsos B&A is deeply involved in social research projects like our work on TILDA (The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing) is pioneering, tracking over 7,000 individuals aged 45 and above, contributing significantly to government policy. We are also involved in Healthy Ireland and the European Social Survey project, furthering our commitment to impactful research. These projects are incredibly important, as they provide invaluable data that informs government policy and helps us understand the challenges facing our society. As researchers, we have a responsibility to use our skills to contribute to the greater good.

Our unique approach combines academic social research principles with commercial and strategic insights, aiming to make a positive difference to society, organizations, and brands.

Thought leadership remains a cornerstone of our ethos. We’ve continued our Annual Sign of the Times and TechScape reports and introduced the International Global Advisor Research suite to the Irish market, providing a global perspective on critical issues such as ESG, AI, and more.

This global perspective is increasingly sought by our clients, and we are well-equipped to deliver it. It has become clear that global trends are manifesting themselves in Ireland quicker than before, and our clients look to us to identify how these are signalled in Ireland. The tenth addition of the Ipsos Global Trends report is being launched on 26th September, followed by the specific Irish edition on 8th October, 2024.

As rigour, depth and strategic direction regain priority for clients, after the pandemic trend for cheap and agile, our commitment to such leadership qualities has us well placed to meet these needs.

Innovation

At Ipsos B&A, we remain committed to innovation, constantly seeking new and better ways to understand the complexities of human behaviour. We are at the forefront of integrating AI into our research processes, leveraging its power to unlock deeper insights while maintaining a human-led approach. Our Gen AI platform, Ipsos Facto, is revolutionizing the research process, uncovering significant insights. Ipsos are also leading the way with Synthetic data and have a very clear human-led approach here. Our team is fully certified in Ipsos’ human-centred AI processes, ensuring we use this technology responsibly and ethically.

The future of market research is bright, and Ipsos B&A is leading the charge. In a world grappling with geopolitical uncertainty, rapid technological advancements, and evolving consumer behaviours, the need for accurate, insightful research has never been greater. At Ipsos B&A, we’re committed to providing our clients with the insights they need to navigate this complex landscape and achieve their business objectives. We’re not just researchers; we’re trusted advisors, helping our clients make sense of the world around them and make informed decisions that drive success.

Understanding human behaviour and attitudes is key to unlocking insights. According to Andy Grove, ‘only the paranoid survive’—we must stay informed and ahead. Research which delves deeper is essential in navigating this complex landscape.

Stay tuned for exciting developments from Ipsos B&A in the coming months.

Luke Reaper, CEO Ipsos B&A.