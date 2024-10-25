McDonald’s Turns to Dynamic Audio to Deliver New McDelivery Campaign

McDonald’s has tapped into the power of dynamic audio for its latest campaign showcasing its McDelivery service.

Created by the Bauer Media-owned audioXi, the campaign runs until the end of December and will involve nearly a quarter of a million (245, 700) variations of the brand’s 40 second ad with dynamic messaging used for various targeting triggers.

Dynamic audio advertising is being increasingly used by advertisers to deliver more personalised and tailored advertising at scale based on a range of factors like geography, occasions, device, listening habits or weather. With audioXi, McDonald’s have a single point of access to over 35 different radio stations, 106 different music streams and over 1,300 podcast series to promote the rollout of its McDelivery service.

Jennifer Power, Head of Marketing, McDonald’s said: “The sheer scale and reach of the campaign made this a very attractive proposition for McDonald’s,” says Jennifer Power, head of marketing, McDonald’s.

“We were looking for high impact with messaging that connects us directly with our consumers in a highly contextual manner, reminding them they can get their favourite McDonald’s order delivered straight to their door no matter what the occasion. The reaction that we’ve had to date tells us that we’ve certainly achieved that ambition.”

According to Ryan Reid, client director, Zenith: “Deliver the right message to the right audience and the right time and place is one of the fundamentals of brand advertising. That’s brought vividly to life in this campaign, and we were very pleased to work with the audioXi team on behalf of our client McDonald’s to leverage the power and potency of dynamic audio. With consistent formats, ad serving, targeting and reporting enabling, we were able to be super precise and effectively reach our audience.”

“As the market leaders in audio, audioXi connect brands with engaged audiences, reaching them when they are at their most attentive with audio,” says Andy Macken, head of agency with Media Central, part of Bauer Media Audio Ireland.

“As a result, we’re always looking to push the frontiers of what’s achievable for our clients, using the latest insights, technology, eye-catching creative and reporting to deliver more and better with every campaign we work on. It’s a collaborative process and we were delighted to work with the team at McDonald’s and Zenith on this initiative.”