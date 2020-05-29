Publicis Dublin Wins Ervia Account

Publicis Dublin has picked up the creative account for Ervia, the commercial semi-state company which provides strategic national gas and water infrastructure through Gas Networks Ireland and Irish Water. In what went down to a four-way pitch, Publicis Dublin saw off JWT Folk, TBWA\Dublin and BBDO Dublin. The incumbent, Rothco | Accenture Interactive, did not repitch for the account.

“At the start of 2019 we evolved our agency offering, broadening our skills base to become a creative consultancy. While we’ve always been great storytellers, we’re now also a multi-disciplinary team who can solve a range of business problems. This win validates that model and it couldn’t come at a better time,” says Padraig Burns, managing director, Publicis Dublin.

Other clients of the agency include Virgin Media, permanent tsb, SPAR, Renault, VHI, TG4 and Renault.