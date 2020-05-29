Virgin Media Ireland Rolls Out €1m Advertising Support Fund to Boost Irish SMEs

Virgin Media has launched €1m support fund as part of its #BackingBusiness initiative to boost Irish businesses nationwide. The initiative revolves around free on-air advertising including creative, production, profiles in relevant TV programmes and social media promotion across its full schedule covering Virgin Media Channels One, Two and Three.

The #BackingBusiness initiative is designed to underpin the renewal and recovery of businesses in communities throughout Ireland in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. It’s open to businesses across the country and aims to give them a national platform to showcase their resilience and ingenuity during these challenging times. The initiative will run until September.

“Virgin Media reaches into every home in Ireland and our connected technology, editorial, creative, production and commercial teams are really looking forward to bringing this programme to life. Entrepreneurship is in the DNA of Virgin Media, so we’re delighted to be giving Irish SMEs a voice during these challenging times. We at Virgin Media Television know first-hand that TV advertising builds awareness for brands and drives long term profitability, so we look forward to building connections that matter with local businesses to do just that, as we all navigate our way out of crisis and into recovery,” says Ian Byrne, director of digital and commercial enterprises at Virgin Media Television.

The first six businesses to feature as part of the initiative are PamperTheCamper.com, The Sensory Pod, StuffUNeed.ie, Nufields, Workspace Interiors and South William Clinic & Spa.

Businesses looking to take part should sent in a short email, outlining who and where they are, some of their main products or services and how they have coped and reinvented themselves through the current crisis. Submissions should be sent to backingbusiness@virginmedia.ie or via WhatsApp to 089 611 1111.