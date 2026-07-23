IAPI Rebrands as Creative & Communications Association

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has rebranded as the Creative & Communications Association.

According to the organisation, the rebrand reflects “the evolution of Ireland’s creative and communications industries and the increasingly integrated way agencies and consultancies operate today.”

According to Siobhan Masterson, CEO, the new name “reflects this changing landscape, bringing together a broader community under one representative voice while maintaining the Association’s long-standing commitment to championing creativity, professional excellence and industry leadership.”

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) was established in 1964, evolving from the Irish Association of Advertising Agencies which was set up in 1928.

“The new identity marks the next chapter for the Association as it continues to support its members, advocate for the industry and help shape the future of Ireland’s creative and communications sector,” Masterson added.