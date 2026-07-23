Honda Ireland to Sponsor Today With David McCullagh on RTE Radio 1

RTÉ Commercial has inked a deal with Honda to sponsor Today with David McCullagh on RTÉ Radio 1 in a deal that was brokered by WPP Media.

The sponsorship consists of 6 x 10-second sponsor-credited stings every weekday morning and sponsor-credited promos in Morning Ireland, Liveline, Brendan O’ Connor, The Louise Duffy Show and Inside Sport, as well as listen-back sponsorship and homepage sponsorship.

“We’re delighted to partner with Today with David McCullagh and RTÉ Radio 1. This partnership gives Honda valuable national exposure to Irish motorists each weekday. Honda has built its global reputation on quality, reliability and dependability, values that are mirrored in RTÉ Radio 1’s commitment to trusted journalism and informed news coverage, making it a natural partner for our brand,” said John Saunders, managing director, Honda Ireland.

Tara Farrell, sponsorship manager, RTÉ Radio added: “RTÉ Radio 1’s refreshed schedule and strong listenership continue to attract leading brands to its sponsorship portfolio. We are delighted to welcome Honda as sponsor of Today with David McCullagh, joining a roster of high-calibre partners that recognise the unique value of connecting with RTÉ Radio 1’s loyal and engaged audience.”