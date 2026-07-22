RTÉ Commercial Revenues Remain Resilient in 2025 Despite Softer Market

RTÉ’s advertising and sponsorship revenues across television, radio, digital platforms and the RTÉ Guide totalled €121.1m last year, according to the broadcaster’s annual report for 2025.

This is broadly unchanged from the €121.3m in 2024.

Advertising and sponsorship accounted for as much as 76% of RTÉ’s total commercial income.

According to the annual report, the broadcaster generated total commercial revenues of €158.6m during the year, up marginally from €158.1m in 2024.

The report shows that television advertising and sponsorship income fell by €3.6m to €81.3m while radio and digital advertising and sponsorship revenues increased by almost 10% to €39.5m from €36.1m. Advertising and sponsorship revenues generated by the RTÉ Guide, meanwhile, remained stable at €300,000.

Other commercial revenues also showed mixed performances. Content, merchandise and related sales declined to €12.9m from €14.3m in 2024 while other income increased to €13m from €10.9m. Network income- largely related to its transmission division and its Saorview platform- remained unchanged at €11.6m.

In its review of trading conditions, RTÉ said the Irish television advertising market remained difficult throughout 2025.

Citing TAM Ireland figures, it noted that total revenue across television and broadcaster video-on-demand services was just under €284m, representing a 3% decline on 2024, although still 2% higher than 2023. RTÉ said the comparison was influenced by an exceptionally strong 2024 that benefited from the Paris Olympic Games and UEFA European Championships.

The broadcaster also pointed to stronger conditions in radio, noting that Radio Centre Ireland reported total industry revenues of €166m during 2025, an increase of 0.9% year on year. Growth was driven by branded content and digital audio as advertisers continued to diversify their use of audio platforms.

Against that backdrop, RTÉ said its commercial performance demonstrated resilience, with growth in radio and digital helping to compensate for softer television advertising revenues.

The improved financial performance also reflected continued cost management and additional in-year savings. RTÉ said its stronger-than-expected EBITDA was supported by solid commercial revenues, lower-than-planned headcount costs and the deferral of certain projects into 2026.

Overall, total revenues – including €224.8 in public funding amounted to €383.4m while the broadcaster returned a net surplus of €22.5m for 2025, up from €17.0m in 2024.

According to RTÉ’s director general, Kevin Bakhurst: “RTÉ has reversed the trend of reporting deficits and strengthened our financial position. Thanks to highly effective cost management and proper financial planning, we are reporting another

surplus this year. This result has also been supported by our new

commercial strategy, which has driven digital revenue and is paying dividends.”