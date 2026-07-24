Wolfgang Digital Launches AI Tools to Improve Social Creative Performance

Wolfgang Digital has launched two proprietary AI-powered tools designed to incorporate audience intelligence and performance measurement into the social media creative process.

The independent, employee-owned digital marketing agency said Wolfgang Pulse and Wolfgang Signal would help brands develop, test and refine creative campaigns for short-form video platforms including TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Wolfgang Pulse uses customised AI agents to analyse audience sentiment, recurring themes and emerging conversations across sources including Reddit, Trustpilot and social media platforms.

According to the agency it can also examine a brand’s historical data, allowing the agency to develop social and creative strategies based on customer conversations and behaviours.

Wolfgang Signal, meanwhile, is a creative reporting tool that continually monitors campaign performance across different creative assets, messages, formats and targeting approaches. The resulting data is fed back into the campaign strategy, allowing creative teams to identify better-performing assets and adjust content while campaigns are still running.

The agency said that, together, the tools create a feedback loop in which Pulse informs the initial creative strategy and Signal measures how individual assets perform once they are live. It added that the tools have already contributed to a 65% increase in short-form video hold rates and supported double-digit revenue growth for clients.

Brendan Almack, managing director of Wolfgang Digital, said: “The centre of gravity in digital advertising is shifting towards social and short-form video. Creative is now the most important lever we have to impact performance.

“Pulse and Signal are how we make sure that lever is pulled with evidence behind it: creative built on what audiences actually think and proven by what actually performs. AI allows us to merge our fixation on results with our creative output.”

Roisin Linnie, head of social and creative at Wolfgang Digital, added that the agency begins its creative process by examining what customers are saying rather than simply responding to social media trends.

“Pulse lets us hear what people are genuinely saying about a category and a brand and turn that into ideas that resonate,” she said.

“Signal then shows us what’s working, asset by asset, so we can keep refining it. The result is short-form video that doesn’t just look good – it holds attention and delivers measurable results,” she said.