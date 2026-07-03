Dmg Rolls Out Platform to Help Brands Amplify Messages Beyond Social Media

With the Irish creator economy continuing to grow in size, dmg media has a rolled out a new solution designed to help brands amplify creator and influencer content beyond the confines of social media platforms by targeting highly engaged audiences across the dmg network.

Called Creator Plus, the new offering enables brands to seamlessly deploy existing influencer and creator content from platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook across dmg media’s portfolio of digital brands.

According to dmg, “the solution combines authentic creator storytelling with the scale, deep engagement, data targeting capabilities and trusted environments of Ireland’s leading digital publishers.”

The launch comes as brands face increasing challenges on social platforms, including crowded feeds, poor attention, shifting algorithms and limited organic reach. Creator Plus addresses these issues by extending the lifespan and reach of existing creator campaigns while delivering enhanced audience engagement with measurable performance.

The product also leverages dmg media’s first-party audience data platform – dmg::ID, which enables advertisers to target users through interest segments, in-market audiences and retargeting strategies, helping reduce media wastage and improve campaign efficiency.

According to Doug Farrell, group head of digital strategy at dmg media:“Creator marketing has become one of the most prevalent tools available to brands, but too often great content is confined to social platforms. Creator Plus changes that by allowing advertisers to leverage creator content and scale it across trusted editorial environments where audiences spend more time and are significantly more engaged.

By combining the authenticity of influencer storytelling with the reach, targeting and measurement capabilities of the dmg media network, we are giving brands a smarter way to maximise the return on their creator investments.”