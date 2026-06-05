Toyota Partners With Special Olympics Ireland

Toyota Ireland has announced a new partnership with Special Olympics Ireland, becoming one of the organisation’s premier sponsors through to May 2028.

The agreement will see Toyota support Special Olympics Ireland at both national and local levels, with a focus on community engagement, athlete recognition and promoting inclusive participation in sport.

The partnership builds on a relationship that dates back more than two decades. Toyota was one of the principal sponsors of the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2003, the first time the event was held outside the United States, and became a global partner of Special Olympics International in 2017.

The announcement comes ahead of the 2026 Special Olympics Ireland Summer Games, which will take place from June 18-21 and bring together more than 1,200 athletes competing across 12 sports. The event is the largest inclusive sporting event in Ireland.

To support the Games, Toyota Ireland will launch a nationwide radio, digital and digital audio campaign running from June 4-21. The campaign, themed “Why the Special Olympics is Special”, will highlight the experiences of athletes and celebrate the determination, sportsmanship and sense of belonging that underpin the movement.

Toyota said the initiative aligns with its “Built for a Better World” philosophy and reflects the company’s commitment to inclusion, mobility and community engagement.

The partnership will also be activated through Toyota’s nationwide dealer network, which comprises more than 40 dealerships across Ireland. The company said dealers will help raise awareness of Special Olympics activities, support local clubs, encourage volunteering and celebrate athletes within their communities.

Steve Tormey, chief executive of Toyota Ireland, said the sponsorship represented an opportunity to support a movement that creates opportunities for athletes to be recognised and included.

“We are very proud to relaunch our partnership with Special Olympics Ireland,” he said.

“For Toyota, this is about bringing our Built for a Better World commitment to life in a way that has real meaning, supporting a national movement that creates opportunities for athletes to be recognised, celebrated and included.”

Tormey added that Toyota’s involvement with the 2003 World Games created a lasting connection with the organisation and that the company was honoured to build on that legacy.

Karen Coventry, chief executive of Special Olympics Ireland, welcomed the partnership.

“At Special Olympics, we believe strong partnerships have the power to create lasting change,” she said.

We are delighted to join forces with Toyota, who share our commitment to innovation, community and inclusivity. Together, we look forward to making a real impact and a meaningful difference in the lives of the people and communities we support.”

The sponsorship agreement runs until May 2028 and will support Special Olympics Ireland’s mission of creating inclusive communities where people with intellectual disabilities can participate, contribute and thrive through sport.