New Ipsos B&A Research Says AI is Reinforcing Harmful Gender Stereotypes

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping how women are represented in media and advertising in Ireland, amplifying concerns about bias, unrealistic standards and trust, according to new research published by Ipsos B&A and Iapi to mark International Women’s Day.

The Ipsos B&A report, “Gender in the AI Era”, finds that while AI is becoming embedded in everyday life, many Irish consumers believe it is reinforcing harmful gender stereotypes while creating new challenges for brands, advertisers and policymakers.

According to the Ipsos B&A research, more than half of Irish respondents (56%) say AI-generated images of women tend to be stereotypical or demeaning, compared with 36% who say the same about portrayals of men.

Two-thirds (66%) agree that AI imagery promotes unrealistic beauty standards, while 56% believe it has a more negative impact on women’s body image and self-esteem than on men.

The findings suggest AI is not neutral, but risks replicating and amplifying existing societal biases. Nearly six in 10 respondents (57%) say AI systems reflect and reinforce prejudices, particularly those rooted in male-dominated perspectives.

“As AI-generated content rapidly becomes part of everyday media, the creative and communications industry has a vital responsibility to ensure women are represented accurately, authentically and without reinforcing harmful stereotypes,” said Siobhan Masterson, CEO of Iapi.

For the advertising industry, the implications are immediate. AI-generated content, which is being increasingly used in ad campaigns, is seen as homogenising imagery while heightening sensitivity around representation.

At the same time, confidence in identifying AI-generated content, including advertising, remains low. Fewer than half of Irish adults say they can reliably distinguish AI-generated images from real ones, raising concerns about authenticity and misinformation.

Ipsos B&A warns this creates a volatile environment for marketers. While AI can drive short-term performance gains, it risks undermining trust and, ultimately, undermining long-term brand value.

The report highlights growing unease among consumers about AI in advertising, with concerns that it blurs the line between real and “fabricated experiences. Evidence cited in the research suggests that disclosing AI use in advertising can reduce effectiveness, leaving brands torn between transparency and performance.

Despite these concerns, attitudes toward AI remain mixed. Around half of Irish respondents say it is becoming part of daily life and should be accepted, suggesting its adoption is seen as inevitable.

However, Ipsos cautions that without stronger awareness and safeguards, there is a risk of “sleepwalking” into unintended consequences.

According to Geraldine Jones, president of Iapi and managing director of Publicis Dublin, added: “The findings of this research are clear: far greater support is needed for women in the AI era. We stand ready to work with government and regulators to ensure strong guardrails are in place so AI advances gender equality rather than reinforcing inequalities.”

Beyond AI, the report also paints a nuanced picture of gender equality in Ireland, showing steady progress alongside emerging tensions.

According to Ipsos B&A, Ireland ranks sixth in the European Union on the Gender Equality Index, with a score of 69 out of 100, reflecting gains over the past decade, particularly in economic and social power.

Public attitudes towards gender equality also remain broadly progressive, according to the research with a majority of Irish respondents (64%) stating that organisations and governments would function better with more women in leadership roles.

However, the research indicates a softening in momentum with more than four in 10 respondents (41%) believing that gender equality efforts have “gone far enough,” while a similar proportion say progress may now be leading to discrimination against men.

The latter sentiment is particularly pronounced among younger men, especially Gen Z males, suggesting a generational shift in how equality is perceived.

Ipsos says this reflects a broader challenge in how gender equality is framed — increasingly viewed by some as a zero-sum issue rather than a shared societal benefit.

In addition, the Ipsos B&A report highlights persistent contradictions in attitudes toward gender roles. While three in four respondents say childcare responsibilities should be shared equally, more than half believe women are naturally better suited to caregiving.

When it comes to shared financial responsibility, many still perceive society as expecting men to be the primary earners and women to take on childcare duties.

Ipsos B&A attributes these inconsistencies as evidence of a gap between stated values and perceived norms and it points out what it calls “unfinished business” when it comes to achieving gender equality.

The report also notes there are also differing perceptions of future prospects. Six in 10 respondents believe young women in Ireland will have a better life than previous generations, compared with 42% who say the same about young men.

Taken together, the findings suggest AI is emerging as a new frontier in the gender equality debate, with direct implications for marketing and media.

For brands, the combination of perceived bias, declining trust and heightened scrutiny around representation presents a significant challenge.

Ipsos concludes that advertisers must take a more active role in ensuring AI does not reinforce harmful stereotypes, particularly in relation to women. This includes greater oversight of AI-generated content, increased diversity in development and more transparent communication with consumers.

The report also calls for gender equality to be reframed as a collective economic and social benefit, rather than a trade-off between men and women.

As AI becomes more embedded in marketing and everyday life, Ipsos says the priority for brands will be not just how to use the technology, but how to do so responsibly and in ways that build trust and reflect the realities of the audiences they serve.