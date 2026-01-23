2026 Predictions and Wise Words

Jane McDaid, Founder of THINKHOUSE, contacted some of the brightest and boldest thought leaders from the world of business, culture, entertainment and marketing in Ireland to share their predictions on the year ahead.

People who want to change the world need to hang out with people who want to change the world. In life, and work, I feel so lucky to be able to connect with some of the smartest, most interesting and influential people across industries. I learn from them every day – whether it’s through working partnerships, casual coffees or shared interests. They don’t know it, but I call these people my ‘Wisdom Network’ and I lean on them frequently to temperature gauge shifts in culture, business, marketing, creativity and life.

Recently, I asked my Wisdom Network a question: ‘What do you predict brands & businesses will do more of, and less of in 2026?.’ From ‘Comfort and Quiet,’ ‘Digital-Uni-Brain’ and ‘Retreating’ to ‘Resilience,’ ‘Courage’ and even ‘Wabi Sabi’ this is what brands and businesses should expect, and prepare for, in 2026 according to some very wise folk:

Mike Adamson, CEO, Live Nation Ireland, predicts that brands will “Invest in culture-first. In 2026, brands won’t win by being louder or faster – they’ll win by being closer to culture, and more patient with it.” His prediction too is that brands will do less “Borrowing culture for short-term campaigns.”

Davey B, Head of Creative THINKHOUSE, predicts that this will be the year when “Niche becomes mainstream. Brands will do more building with tightly defined communities that may look small from the outside but are massive in relevance, influence, and impact to the people within them. They’ll do less of showing up in spaces where they don’t belong or can’t add genuine value.”

David Balfe, Creative Technologist, THINKHOUSE said: “In the first quarter of 2026, I think brands will continue to adapt to and rely on AI driven content, research, and insights, but it’s hard not to imagine elements of that growing homogenous quickly, resulting in brands reaching for more unique moments as the year goes on. I’d foresee a lot of focus on the experiential towards the end of the year, especially given how valuable that is within a creator economy.”

Julian Boulding, Owner, thenetworkone, the global network of independent agencies think that brands will do less Corporate Communications in 2026. He suggests that “The official party line, the truth well told, the carefully honed mission statement, the creative framework: they don’t help any more. A young member of my team walked me down Regent Street during Pride Week, ticking off all the luxury stores with their rainbow-coloured decorations: “Genuine”. “Well-meaning, but clueless on the issues.” “Token effort.” “Complete hypocrite.” What Google started, Chat GPT and the rest have completed. Corporates can no longer fool the people, any of the time. They stopped listening.” Instead, he sees a shift towards Employee Advocacy. “Try this simple experiment. Publish a LinkedIn post, which you believe expresses your corporate culture and values. Then ask one of your employees to post something on the same topic, in her own words. We tried this and the employee’s authentic, personal story outscored the Corporate Slop by a factor of ten, in terms of organic impressions, engagement and positive comment. People are interested in real people. Of course, you do need to have a set of corporate values that your employees understand, believe and agree with. Have you asked them recently?”

Niall Breslin (Bressie), Mental Health Advocate and Social Entrepreneur, said “Brands will increasingly look beyond social media as the post-digital movement accelerates faster than we expect. Social platforms no longer feel social. People don’t control what they see; the algorithm does, and division has become its currency. As more people step back or disengage altogether, brands will be forced to react to a world shaped by uncertainty and digital fatigue. At the same time, social media will become more desperate to keep us, doubling down on attention-grabbing tactics, like an ex who suddenly starts love-bombing when they realise you might actually leave. Brands’ response will be a shift toward real connection: more events, more physical spaces, and more offline communities where people can gather.”

David Coyle, Head of Commercial Operations, THINKHOUSE, predicts that “investment will continue to increase in PR and Sponsorship activation, alongside a continued shift of media budgets into creator partnerships; particularly across FMCG, Public Sector, Health and Finance.”

Fiona Curtin, Marketing Director, HEINEKEN Ireland, highlights that 2026 is all about business outcomes. “MD’s want clear attribution and revenue linkage – not activity reports.” She also highlights how we’ll see “shifting spend toward loyalty, and stronger post‑purchase engagement. Retention delivers outsized ROI compared to chasing new customers all of the time.” She also sees that 2026 will be the year where AI is now embedded in daily workflows and predicts, from a marketing perspective “from content to personalisation to automation, the focus will move from experimentation to disciplined, brand-safe execution.” She predicts the end of over-engineered campaigns, saying that “Platforms now need bigger signal pools. Excessive segmentation can tie us up and consolidation is in.” She believes that “This year, marketers will decrease the volume of generic content. Brands will publish less but invest more in distinct, human creative direction to stand apart in a sea of sameness.” She adds: “And in the world of alcohol, more premiumisation and experiences; less standard drinks; more discovery and repertoire expansion.” Sláinte to that.

Paddy Finnegan, CEO, Mercedez-Benz Ireland, points to more “AI, data and sustainability strategies” in 2026 predicting that “AI within business will move from an interesting concept ‘out there’ to becoming a central internal strategic pillar… we will all work out (finally) how it becomes an employee enabler instead of an employee threat. Data scientists will become our business engine growth drivers and our consumers will increasingly favour brands with authentic sustainability agendas. He also sees decision making changing as “Real time data will lead us to less laborious formal planning cycles with more dynamic data driven decisions & planning.”

Andy Forshaw, Creative Director, THINKHOUSE, predicts that “In 2026, brands will stop chasing cool. In a world saturated with sameness, ideas and storytelling become the real currency, and the brands willing to be brave and push the needle will rise to the top. Rather than chasing culture, brands will build with relevant creator communities, crafting work together that’s rooted in emotional connection, playful experimentation and authenticity with people firmly at the centre of it all.”

Devon Fox, Senior Director of Digital Programs, PGA Tour, predicts that this will be the year that “Brands will retreat. They won’t be expanding their cultural and social footprint, they’re fortifying and hunkering down. Less about shaping the world, more about surviving without becoming a target.” She continues, “You’ll see more focus on owned and operated channels and platforms like email, private communities, loyalty programs, and first party data because algorithms and social networking platforms feel unstable and risky. There will be more emphasis on usefulness and practical things over storytelling. Brands will try to prove value through tools, personalization, and convenience rather than vibes and status to appeal to people who are struggling. Brands will try to stay flexible and avoid being pinned down and appeal to the broadest audience.”

She predicts that “Brands will do much less visible social activism, especially in the US. Not because they stopped caring, but because the risk math has changed. The fear of retaliation from an increasingly punitive and unpredictable government environment is real. Public stances now come with legal, regulatory, and financial exposure that many boards won’t find appealing.” She concludes with “Finally, we will see less absolutism. Fewer brands will claim moral leadership or cultural authority. The tone will shift from “we stand for” to “we support our customers” and from bold declarations to plausible deniability.”

Patrick Hickey, Co-CEO, Mobility Mojo, said: “Brands will continue to lust after relevance, trying all manner of AI magic to draw consumers in. Impactful consumer insights will remain illusive in the absence of genuine brand stories to draw those consumer insights out. Those brands that obviously back themselves stand a much greater chance of relevance than those who chase it. As always! Business will continue to fear “What’s next” making real change difficult.” Encouragingly, he notes: “That uncertainty offers opportunities for those courageous leaders that have backing.” He sums it up with this: “My prediction for brand and business is that those that back themselves in an unprecedented time of flux will at least learn. Those that remain uncertain will remain uncertain.”

Claire Hyland, Head of Strategy, THINKHOUSE, believes that “Brands will either get more effective, or get forgotten. The smart ones will double down on proven creative principles, the creator economy and emotional storytelling to drive real business impact. They’ll learn to speak like humans to show up in AI-powered search, and they’ll take youth culture seriously by listening, not posturing. What will die off? Dull marketing, AI-blind strategies and tokenistic ‘youth engagement’ that no young person actually believes.”

James Kavanagh, Podcaster, Entrepreneur and general ‘sexy bitch,’ is all about AI in 2026. He asks; “Can AI just do something useful like figure out how to make healthy cigarettes or hangover-free alcohol? Please. In a world that’s dangerously skidding off the cliff of AI slop & digital uni-brain, my prediction is brands really dialling up the ‘definitely created by humans’ aspect when it comes to marketing will be rewarded & remembered for it.”

David Keeling, CEO of Keelings, predicts that “In Ireland growth will be harder to get, so brands will have to invest more and ensure the 4p’s are all strong.” He also notes that “There’ll be less investment where there is no clear return, as measurement continues to get easier.”

Paul Kelly, Business Unit Director, UNILEVER Ireland, thinks that brands will do more “Authentic storytelling driven by significant step up in micro-influencer partnerships” whilst acknowledging that “AI will remain central, brands will stop doing AI-for-the-sake-of-AI marketing gimmicks, as consumers disengage and lose trust in what is real and what is fake.”

A big prediction from Mark Little, Journalist and Media Entrepreneur, is that “In 2026, brands and businesses are going to do more imperfection. It will take something real, raw and fallible to stand out from the rising tide of AI generated perfection. Expect to hear a lot more about the Japanese concept of wabi sabi in 2026.”

Nicola Matthews, Countess of Cocoa (Head of Marketing UK&I), Tony’s Chocolonely, thinks that “the brands that win will be the ones that show up more human and more transparent than ever. We’ll see more authentic storytelling, more community‑led influence, more investment in owned channels and trust‑building – and far less reliance on glossy creative, generic AI content and volatile paid platforms. In short: more truth, more humanity, more purpose… and less noise.”

Aoife McGuigan, Head of Marketing/Category Expansion, Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I, makes a very succinct prediction, true to the spirit of her prediction that: “Marketing teams will use AI more often, to work faster, more efficiently and to solve problems.”

Keith Nelson, Country Manager – Ireland, innocent, said: “AI will continue to evolve at pace as it is no longer optional, it is integral to how brands will operate. Expect brands to use it for personalisation, smarter decision making and value creating opportunities, outside and in.” He also recognises that “In a rapidly changing world, brands may become less inclined to take big commercial risks in 2026, choosing instead to protect their core business, focus on delivering steady growth and safeguard profitability.”

Aidan Power, Director of Marketing, Tourism Ireland, predicts that: “In 2026, I think brands will lean in more and embrace the uncertainty which was heightened across many sectors and businesses in the last 12 months – there will always be a degree of uncertainty, how brands and leaders navigate it, will determine long term success. On the consumer side, I think there will be a drive and seeking for things that bring ‘comfort and quiet’ as an antidote to the overwhelming noise that surrounds them and when it comes to AI, we will see a move from general experimentation to true adoption by both business and consumers into daily life.”

Sian Redmond, Director of Marketing Partnerships, Live Nation, predicts that “Real-world engagement will define brand relevance in 2026, with culture and live entertainment putting fans centre stage and swapping scrolls for sold-out shows; more shared experiences, less one-way marketing.”

Gerard Ryle, Executive Director of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, predicts that “We are going to see the beginning of a move towards an appreciation for authenticity and artisanal offerings as a counter to AI-generated content that is derivative.”

Tomas Sercovich, CEO, Business in the Community Ireland, predicts that brands and businesses will focus on more “Honest, meaningful, two-way engagement with people that matter – clients, employees, suppliers.” He suggests that it is important to “Develop a narrative to support each other, denounce extremism, and remain steadfast in decarbonising our economy and society, leaving no one behind.” He believes that 2026 will see businesses hiding less “behind geopolitical configurations to justify less determination and action. Tackling inequality is a role for all of us to contribute.”

Kerry Thorpe, Global Head of Comms, Ben & Jerry’s, predicts that “Brands will increasingly chase more culturally tuned, talk‑worthy ideas – work that earns attention rather than buys it. With legislation like HFSS reshaping the landscape, PR and earned media, paired with smart experiential, will matter more than ever.”

Claire Tolan Managing Director – Ireland at Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard predicts that brands and businesses are going to “do more Human led story telling. As AI adoption accelerates, the “made by humans” tag becomes a point of differentiation for brands savvy enough to realise that the perception of AI isn’t as universally positive as the tech world would have you believe.” She also recognises the shift in influencer marketing, noting that “Brands and businesses will do less traditional influencer marketing. As this space grows up and content creators are seen as a media touchpoint in their own right, brands need to co-create and shape campaigns with them and not just have them post #ad.”

Laura Wall, CEO of the Public Relations Institute of Ireland, suggests that 2026 will be “The year of community. 2025 was unfortunately marked by a swelling of social division and digital noise. People are seeking connection, authenticity and meaningful human interaction more than ever. Brands and businesses that embrace true community, treating people as their greatest asset, will thrive.” She cites Nike and Glossier as examples: “Nike’s Run Club has turned casual runners into a global, connected community, while Glossier’s in-person pop-ups and masterclasses cultivate belonging beyond the digital storefront.” However, she expects a shift “away from generic, one-size-fits-all AI content and workplace systems. Leading brands in 2026 will invest in bespoke AI tools and tailored solutions, with practitioners deepening their expertise in prompt engineering and human-AI collaboration.”

Sharon Walsh, Managing Director, HEINEKEN Ireland, thinks that “Brands need to do MORE soul searching!! What do they really stand for and why should consumers care? In the spirit of System 1 research, which influenced the marketing landscape in a big way in 2025, she suggests that “Brands need to do LESS. That’s it! Less but better. More meaningful and more different.”

Amber Wilson, Account Director, THINKHOUSE and Podcaster, predicts that: “Brands will continue to shift their investment away from traditional media into real life, human centric moments and experiences – such as brand-funded and/or brand-owned communities and initiatives as well as creator partnerships and events. Brands will aim to create memorable, curated experiences that no media-buy can deliver.”

Jonathan Wise, a very wise man and also the brilliant Co-Founder of Purpose Disruptors, predicts that “Brands and businesses will do more of their ad generation using AI and spend less of their time considering how to respond to our climate emergency. This is counter to what I believe society actually needs, which is brands and businesses protecting future sales by doing the work to understand how upcoming climate impacts will affect their suppliers and operations, and spending less of their time getting AI to generate a multiplicity of ad variants in order to ‘flood the zone’.”

So much wisdom.

Thank you to my wise, smart, generous and funny colleagues, clients, mentors, friends and business associates who kindly took the time out to reflect on the question and share their perspective. I know the insights, ideas and predictions will inspire and influence many readers.

I’ll wrap up by adding my own prediction for the year ahead. I think there will be a material reallocation of spend – where brands will give up trying to be all over fragmented, complex media landscapes and instead choose to go hard, and deep on a few, strategically important channels. EG: TikTok / Twitch / YouTube. I think we’ll continue to see the shift from short form content on rented digital social spaces to long-form, owned entertainment where ideas compound over time, rather than depreciate at launch. Where search has moved from SEO to AIO, Public Relations will increase hugely in importance. And finally, culturally, some businesses and brands will downgrade the urgency of action around sustainability and D&I, reflecting the changing geo-political mood and risking our world’s resilience and democracy even further. The companies that have the values and courage not to do that, will be the ones that young people want to work for.