The Public House Turns the Iconic Trócaire Box Into a Storytelling Device

The Public House has launched a new integrated TV, OOH, radio, digital and social campaign for Trócaire’s annual Box Appeal, using the iconic Trócaire Box itself as a creative device to frame the lives, hope, and change made possible through Irish generosity.

The Trócaire Box is an Irish cultural symbol- instantly recognisable across generations. It’s a familiar presence in homes, schools, and communities, representing who we are at our best: a nation that cares, gives, and stands with others.

According to the agency, “while the shape of the Trócaire Box remains the same each year, everything else changes. Every box tells a new story. A new country. A new family. A new future made possible.”

This year’s campaign focuses on families in Rwanda, where poverty and climate change disproportionately affect women and children. In the hero film, the Trócaire Box frames three generations of women – showing their strength and resilience in the face of floods, food scarcity, and uncertainty.

The campaign is anchored by the line: “It’s Not Just A Box. It’s A Lifeline.” – a reminder that while the box itself may be small, what it represents is anything but.

“Leaning into the enduring power of the symbol, the campaign uses the Trócaire Box itself as a creative device,” the agency says. “Its familiar shape framing the lives, hope, and change made possible inside it. Across TV, outdoor, digital and social, the box shows the essentials that Trócaire provides, from food and shelter to education and security. “

Susan Swift, fundraising & marketing officer at Trócaire, said:

“For over 50 years, the Trócaire Box has always been at the heart of our annual appeal at Lent. This campaign tells the family story in a new way, capturing the beauty of Rwanda, while representing the real difference the people of Ireland can make around the world.”

Rob Maguire, executive creative director at The Public House, added:

“The Trócaire Box is already an Irish icon – we wanted to clearly show the connection between the symbol and its impact. This campaign lets it tell its own story – it’s not just a box but something incredibly powerful.”

Credits:

AGENCY: The Public House

Executive Creative Director: Rob Maguire

Managing Director: Kerrie Sweeney

Strategy Director: Brónagh O’Donovan

Strategist: Harry Hughes

Associate Creative Director: Niamh Ryan

Head of Design: Eimear O’Sullivan

Senior Art Director: Paul Kinsella

Senior Copywriter: Blaise Hoban

Production Lead & Senior Designer: Trevor Nolan

Motion Graphics Designer: Kevin Hughes

Junior Designer: Jude Quilty

Business & Operations Director: Terri Turner

Senior Account Executive: Neelanjan Sengupta

CLIENT: Trócaire

Head of Fundraising and Marketing: Karen Smyth

Marketing Campaigns Manager: Nicola Perrin

Fundraising & Marketing Officer: Susan Swift

PRODUCTION

Production Company: Saturday Films

Director: Gary Moore

Audio Production: Blast Audio

Sound Engineer: Will Farrell

MEDIA: Zenith

Client Director: Ciara Markey

Client Manager: Lucy Slevin

Digital Client Manager: Saurabh Bangar

Digital Client Manager: Niamh Stirling

Senior Digital Manager: Graham Uzell

Client Associate: Riley Nolan

