The Public House Turns the Iconic Trócaire Box Into a Storytelling Device

The Public House has launched a new integrated TV, OOH, radio, digital and social campaign for Trócaire’s annual Box Appeal, using the iconic Trócaire Box itself as a creative device to frame the lives, hope, and change made possible through Irish generosity.
The Trócaire Box is an Irish cultural symbol- instantly recognisable across generations. It’s a familiar presence in homes, schools, and communities, representing who we are at our best: a nation that cares, gives, and stands with others.
According to the agency, “while the shape of the Trócaire Box remains the same each year, everything else changes. Every box tells a new story. A new country. A new family. A new future made possible.”
This year’s campaign focuses on families in Rwanda, where poverty and climate change disproportionately affect women and children. In the hero film, the Trócaire Box frames three generations of women – showing their strength and resilience in the face of floods, food scarcity, and uncertainty.
The campaign is anchored by the line: “It’s Not Just A Box. It’s A Lifeline.” – a reminder that while the box itself may be small, what it represents is anything but.
“Leaning into the enduring power of the symbol, the campaign uses the Trócaire Box itself as a creative device,” the agency says. “Its familiar shape framing the lives, hope, and change made possible inside it. Across TV, outdoor, digital and social, the box shows the essentials that Trócaire provides, from food and shelter to education and security. “
Susan Swift, fundraising & marketing officer at Trócaire, said:
“For over 50 years, the Trócaire Box has always been at the heart of our annual appeal at Lent. This campaign tells the family story in a new way, capturing the beauty of Rwanda, while representing the real difference the people of Ireland can make around the world.”
Rob Maguire, executive creative director at The Public House, added:
“The Trócaire Box is already an Irish icon – we wanted to clearly show the connection between the symbol and its impact. This campaign lets it tell its own story – it’s not just a box but something incredibly powerful.”
Credits:
AGENCY: The Public House
Executive Creative Director: Rob Maguire
Managing Director: Kerrie Sweeney
Strategy Director: Brónagh O’Donovan
Strategist: Harry Hughes
Associate Creative Director: Niamh Ryan
Head of Design: Eimear O’Sullivan
Senior Art Director: Paul Kinsella
Senior Copywriter: Blaise Hoban
Production Lead & Senior Designer: Trevor Nolan
Motion Graphics Designer: Kevin Hughes
Junior Designer: Jude Quilty
Business & Operations Director: Terri Turner
Senior Account Executive: Neelanjan Sengupta
CLIENT: Trócaire
Head of Fundraising and Marketing: Karen Smyth
Marketing Campaigns Manager: Nicola Perrin
Fundraising & Marketing Officer: Susan Swift
PRODUCTION
Production Company: Saturday Films
Director: Gary Moore
Audio Production: Blast Audio
Sound Engineer: Will Farrell
MEDIA: Zenith
Client Director: Ciara Markey
Client Manager: Lucy Slevin
Digital Client Manager: Saurabh Bangar
Digital Client Manager: Niamh Stirling
Senior Digital Manager: Graham Uzell
Client Associate: Riley Nolan
