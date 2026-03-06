Brennans Bread Turns to Creative Couture to Mark Seachtain na Gaeilge

With Seachtain na Gaeilge running until March 17, WPP Media has launched a new campaign for Brennans Bread that celebrates Irish language and culture with “an unexpectedly stylish twist.”

This year, Brennans teamed up with acclaimed designer Maya Grisham to unveil a dazzling, crystal-encrusted rendition of its iconic Family Pan, “transforming the everyday into a unique fashion statement,” according to the agency.

This unique campaign coincides with the launch of Brennans’ special limited-edition Irish language Family Pan, available nationwide until March 10th.

Created by Invention, a WPP brand, the unique collaboration sees Maya Grisham transform the everyday Brennans Family Pan into a coveted fashion accessory, shimmering with hand-placed crystals. According to the agency, “the campaign’s visual content, perfectly aligned with the high-fashion designer partnership, places the product squarely in a style context, amplified across social platforms. It features an Irish model sporting the bespoke bag in Dublin, beautifully blending Irish heritage with modern design. The campaign underscores Brennans deep commitment to supporting and celebrating Irish language and heritage in a fresh, engaging way.”

“We wanted to create significant buzz around Brennans’ commitment to Irish culture, transforming a household staple into a coveted fashion accessory and inviting everyone to engage with Seachtain na Gaeilge in a fun, creative, and memorable way.” said David Ahlstrom, head of invention at WPP Media.

The campaign is further amplified with a highly anticipated social competition, running across Instagram and TikTok, offering fans the exclusive chance to win this one-of-a-kind designer Brennans Family Pan bag.

Ivan Hammond, head of marketing at Brennans Bakeries, praised the creative initiative: “Brennans Bread has always been proud of its Irish roots and Seachtain na Gaeilge provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our language and culture. Partnering with Maya Grisham has allowed us to present our limited-edition Irish Family Pan in a truly unforgettable way, blending our much-loved product with high fashion and interactive engagement. It’s a testament to the vibrancy of Irish creativity and community, inviting everyone to embrace Seachtain na Gaeilge with Brennans.”

Credits:

Client: Brennans Bread

Head of Marketing: Ivan Hammond

Agency: Invention, a WPP Media brand.

Head of Invention: David Ahlstrom

Creative Director: Emma Morris

Account Director: Sophie Fitzgerald

Video Editor: Kevin Sheedy

Senior Creative: Greg Colley

Media: Mindshare, a WPP Media brand

Business Director: Peter Flanagan

Account Director: Mark Hughes

Senior Account Manager: Lauren Byrne

Photography: Jimmy Hawkshaw

Model: Sadhbh Lynch