Ardmore Campaign Aims to Reduce Road Deaths in Northern Ireland

The Belfast-based agency Ardmore Group has launched a powerful and hard-hitting campaign as part of an initiative by the Department of Infrastructure in Northern Ireland to reduce deaths and serious injuries.

The campaign is running across television, radio, digital platforms and outdoor media.

The campaign features two advertisements that depict the devastating consequences of split-second decisions made behind the wheel.

According to the Department of Infrastructure in Northern Ireland, adverse driver behaviour has accounted for 4,332 casualties in Northern Ireland over the past decade, while more than 95% of road traffic collisions resulting in death or serious injury are attributed to human error. Speeding alone accounted for more than 300 casualties during the same period.

Created by Ardmore and directed by BAFTA award-winning director Michael J Ferns of The Gate Films, the ads portray realistic and harrowing collision scenarios, focusing on both the causes and consequences of dangerous driving.

According to Paul Bowen, creative director at Ardmore, the campaign aims to highlight how everyday decisions behind the wheel can quickly escalate into tragedy.

“Our campaign is spearheaded by broadcast, with the driver behaviour treatment exploring the hundreds of decisions we make on every journey and how easily things that are perceived as priorities blur behind the wheel with irreversible cost,” he said.

“To highlight speeding, we are targeting a specific audience in 17- to 24-year-old males, predominantly on rural roads, to challenge their belief that speed is never the problem. Excuses like ‘it was raining, the hedges weren’t cut’ mask the fact that if you control your speed, you control your safety regardless of the conditions — exposing the illusion that speed and control can coexist.”

Miriam Moertl, MD of Ardmore, said the campaign aims to provoke an emotional response in order to influence behaviour.

“We know that emotionally powerful campaigns are more likely to cut through, create awareness and discussion, and ultimately influence behaviour,” she said.

“Our objective from the Department was never simply to warn, but to depict a moment of realisation that selfish choices cost lives. Through a deeply collaborative approach, we are immensely proud of the results and to play our part in such an important campaign.”

Ardmore was retained by the Department for Infrastructure in September 2025 following a competitive tender process. The agency works with the Department to develop campaigns addressing behaviours such as careless driving, speeding, drink and drug driving and seatbelt use.

Launching the campaign, Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said urgent action is needed to address rising road fatalities.

“Too many people are dying on our roads, something that has been brought into sharp focus within recent weeks,” she said. “We are only just into the third month of 2026 and, tragically, 15 people have lost their lives. We must all do everything we can to ensure no more families are plunged into the unimaginable and life-changing grief that road deaths bring to their door.”