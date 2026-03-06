Birds of a Feather Come Together for Shannon Airport Campaign from Connelly Partners

Birds of a Feather Come Together for Shannon Airport Campaign from Connelly...

Connelly Partners has rolled out a new campaign for Shannon Airport called “The Best Place to Fly From.”

Featuring two charming animated characters, Robin and Wren Murphy, who are a couple of well-travelled birds who know a thing or two about flying.

The pair appear across TVC, cinema, radio, OOH, and social, guiding audiences through the Shannon experience in an almost documentary style – warm, witty, and surprisingly relatable for two birds.

“Some of the most effective brand campaigns are built around characters – or fluent devices – people connect with. We knew that from the start, we just needed to find the right ones to capture what makes Shannon Airport so special. And when you experience it, it’s warm, it’s easy, it’s genuinely lovely. So Robin and Wren felt like the perfect way to bring that to life,” said Sam Moorhead, creative director, Connelly Partners

He says the “fluent device” is one of advertising’s most enduring and effective tools, giving brands a recurring character audiences grow to love and recognise over time. “With Robin and Wren Murphy, Shannon Airport now has two little ambassadors with all the makings of true brand icons,” he adds.

Credits:

Brand: Shannon Airport

Group Head of Brand and Marketing – Tim Ryan

Emily Brown – Brand Manager

Trevor Curran – Marketing Manager

Katie Black – Assistant Brand Manager

Stephen O’Malley – Graphic Designer

Creative Agency: Connelly Partners

Creative Directors – Sam Moorhead & Mikey Fleming

Art Director – Ronan Doyle

Account Director: Karla Whelan

Account Director: Luiza Boerescu

Head of Creative Strategy & Effectiveness: Mike Garner

Production Company: Piranha Bar

Director: Gavin Kelly

Producer: Emily Brady