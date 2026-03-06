Podchraoladh Margaíochta na hÉireann: Advertising as Gaeilge

The latest episode of The Irish Marketing Podcast has dropped and this week it is focussed on advertising and marketing in so far as it pertains to the Irish language.

With Seachtain na Gaeilge underway and set to conclude on March 17, we caught up with Aoife Porter from Bua Marketing and Gerard O’Neill, chairman of Amarach Consulting to talk about their recent report on advertising and the Irish language.

The episode discusses the realities of advertising in Irish and how regulatory spend is driving growth, how advertising in Irish drives engagement and why campaigns in both English and Irish work better together.

The Irish Marketing Podcast is brought to you from IMJ/Adworld.ie and Tinpot Productions and is hosted by Daryl Moorhouse.