Opinion: Wolfgang Digital’s 2026 Marketing Predictions

It’s that time of year again for forecasts and predictions, so here’s what the team at Wolfgang Digital are thinking about for 2026.

Digital’s share of total global advertising spend should top 75% this year. That spend is powering the largest tech platforms on the planet, which in turn are driving the biggest advancement in technology we’ve ever seen. Rearranging that equation, digital marketers are powering the biggest advancement in technology.

The implication is clear. Marketers are no longer just adapting to technological change – they are actively powering it. As AI reshapes how consumers discover, research and purchase, the strategic decisions advertisers make over the next 12 months will have an outsized impact on future performance.

So what does 2026 hold? From AI-driven search and advertising to authenticity in social content and the rise of lifecycle marketing, Wolfgang Digital’s department heads share their perspectives on the trends that will matter most for brands planning for the year ahead.

Roisin Linnie, Head of Social

Authenticity as a Competitive Advantage

As AI continues to accelerate content creation, audiences will become more sceptical of overly polished, automated content. While AI will streamline processes like editing, design and production, consumers will increasingly crave realness. Brands that prioritise relatable storytelling and feature real people in their social video content will build stronger trust and deeper connections. We have already seen a 4x increase in social video hold rate when we launched authentic short-form video for our clients.

Peter Scott, Head of Paid Search

Google AI Ads

There will be more opportunities for AI-powered ads as Google’s AI Mode usage increases. It is early days for Google’s AI Max. Currently, only 1% of our clients’ budget is assigned to AI Max.

However, as Google’s machine learning algorithms gather enough data, performance will improve, and more advertisers will adopt this solution. This is the journey we experienced with Performance Max, which now accounts for more than half of paid search ad spend for most e-commerce businesses.

Michaela Simpson, Head of Content

AI Search SEO

AI Search doesn’t kill SEO; it makes it more critical. The research and consideration phases have been compressed into AI Search platforms.

We’re already seeing this in our client data – organic traffic drops paired with conversion rate increases of up to 60%, suggesting users are researching elsewhere and arriving ready to convert. But your website is still your brand’s main source of truth. If it’s not optimised or maintained, outdated, incomplete or incorrect information can easily get pulled into AI’s synthesised answers – a super-fast way to lose control of your brand narrative. The minimum bar for AI Search performance is solid SEO fundamentals. That’s the non-negotiable launch point for a more focused AI Search strategy.

Anna Spyridopolou, Head of Social Integration

Lifecycle Marketing over Acquisition

In 2026, the brands that win will be the ones that invest in lifecycle strategy and loyalty, not just acquisition.

We’re already seeing the impact today with double-digit lifts in LTV (Lifetime Value) and triple-digit repeat purchaser growth. AI will accelerate this even further by predicting who’s most likely to buy, who’s at risk of churning and what each customer is most likely to purchase next. AI is helping Email & SMS personalisation move far beyond “Hey {First Name}” and evolve into intentional, behaviour-led interactions. Powered by predictive insights, real-time data and AI-based features like next-best product flows, Email & SMS are adapting to each customer’s behaviours and preferences. In 2026, we will leverage AI to optimise our clients’ lifecycle efforts, driving stronger retention, deeper loyalty and higher LTV across the entire customer journey. Brands that put a focus on this will reap an improved ROI across all marketing channels.

Beth Quigley, Head of Growth

Ads on ChatGPT

The rapid growth of AI search tools like ChatGPT is completely changing how potential customers are researching and discovering brands, with longer-tail conversational search queries on the rise.

Recent research we carried out with Amárach shows that 30% of Irish consumers have recently researched a product or service using ChatGPT, with 18% going on to make a purchase. This presents a massive opportunity for brands to get front of mind by adapting their content strategies to improve longer-tail AI search visibility. And who knows – there may be an opportunity to capture this growing demand on ChatGPT next year through paid ads… watch this space.

What Winning Brands Will Get Right in 2026

If there is one defining theme across these predictions, it is this: AI is not replacing marketing fundamentals – it is amplifying them. Strong brands will be those that combine technological sophistication with human insight, clear strategy and disciplined execution.

Whether it’s maintaining control of brand narratives in AI Search, building trust through authentic content, or shifting investment from pure acquisition to long-term customer value, the winners in 2026 will be brands that use AI as an enabler, not a shortcut.

The pace of change shows no signs of slowing. For marketers, the opportunity lies in embracing innovation while doubling down on the principles that drive sustainable growth: relevance, trust and measurable impact.

