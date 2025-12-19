IRS+ Delivers Disruptive Audio Placements for RSA Campaign

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) launched a nationwide radio campaign titled “Cut Short,” using “disruptive audio placements” to underscore the consequences of dangerous driving behaviours on Irish roads.

The campaign involved a collaboration between the creative delivery team at IRS+, FOE and Spark Foundry, part of Core and ran across a two-week period on local radio stations within the IRS+ portfolio, reaching an estimated 1.4m listeners.

Inserted into regular programming, the campaign used well-known songs that were abruptly cut off mid-track. The sudden interruption was designed to convey how lives can be cut short by careless actions on the road. Each interruption was followed immediately by a short advertisement reminding listeners that seemingly minor behaviours like checking a phone, speeding or driving under the influence-can have fatal consequences.

According to the RSA, the campaign aimed to deliver road safety messages through trusted local voices and presenters, increasing relevance and impact within communities across Ireland. As of November 30th, 161 lives were cut short on Irish roads, a number that has since increased over the last fortnight.

“This partnership enables us to localise the messaging and deliver it from trusted presenters that are part of people’s everyday lives,” said Annette Ferguson of the RSA.

Orla White, business director at Spark Foundry said audio remains a powerful medium for immediate impact. “When it comes to direct messaging that creates instant impact, audio really delivers. It stops us in our tracks and grabs our attention,” she said. “The fact that the ‘Cut Short’ campaign happens during regular radio programming heightens its capacity to engage.”

“We’ve been working closely to develop ideas on how local radio can deliver road safety messaging,” said Katie Boylan, creative delivery director, IRS+. “This campaign allowed the RSA to deliver local, nuanced messaging on IRS stations to encourage safer driving- something our station partners care deeply about.”